TwitterFacebook

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

30 June 2020
Kermit Cintron
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former two-time world welterweight champion Kermit Cintron 39-6 (30) says he would welcome the opportunity to face Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez 51-3-2 (28) in a rematch if the 45-year-old Argentinean southpaw continues with his plans to make a comeback.

The 40-year-old Puerto Rican had to settle for a majority draw against Martinez, who is based out of Spain, when the pair met at junior middleweight 11 years ago.

The fight was mired in controversy after Cintron was dropped heavily at the end of the seventh by a Martinez left hand and failed to beat the count before successfully pleading with referee Frank Santore Jr that he went down from a headclash.

See Also

According to CompuBox, Martinez outlanded Cintron in total punches 151 of 558 to 103 of 534 and power punches by 98 of 283 to 52 of 186.

Judge Tom Kaczmarek scored the bout for Martinez 116-110, while judges James Ged O’Connor and Peter Trematerra both had the bout 113-113.

Still, Cintron believes he has the mandate to make the fight.

“I see that he is coming back, and I want the opportunity to face him. We have some unfinished business from our fight in 2009, and this is the time to do it,” Cintron said.

“There were various opinions on that fight. If the fight needs to be in Spain, Argentina or wherever, my passport is up-to-date, and I am willing to travel.

“This is a no brainer fight for the promoters, but it is up to Sergio. I am sure he would like to avenge the draw, so let’s make it happen.”

Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions added: “This would be a great fight. It’s two former world champions looking for that one last shot at something significant. The winner would have that. I will reach out to his representatives and try to make this fight happen.”

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Jorge Linares returns against Javier Fortuna on August 28 at Fantasy Springs

Jorge Linares returns against Javier Fortuna on August 28 at…

Eddie Hearn claims Jarrell Miller has a psychological problem

Eddie Hearn claims Jarrell Miller has a psychological problem

Alex Saucedo wants Maurice Hooker rematch after Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo wants Maurice Hooker rematch after Sonny Fredrickson

George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger than Manny Pacquiao vs Jeff Horn

George Kambosos Jr says Vasiliy Lomachenko fight would be bigger…

Jarrell Miller's career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs again

Jarrell Miller's career in jeopardy after testing positive to PEDs…

Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

Miguel Berchelt bashes Eleazar Valenzuela, wants Oscar Valdez next

TOP STORIES

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Former two-time world welterweight champion Kermit Cintron 39-6 (30) says he would welcome the opportunity to face Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez 51-3-2 (28) in a rematch if the 45-year-old Argentinean southpaw continues with his plans to make a comebac…

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Exciting welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) will step back into the ring for his first fight of 2020 when he takes on experienced campaigner Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on July 24 …

Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Jeff Horn’s former strength and conditioning coach Dundee Kim has jumped ship and will now be working Tim Tszyu. Former WBO welterweight champion Horn 20-2-1 (13) was scheduled to take on Tszyu 15-0 (11) in a junior middleweight clash at Queenslan…

Jorge Linares returns against Javier Fortuna on August 28 at…

Jorge Linares returns against Javier Fortuna on August 28 at Fantasy Springs

Former three-weight world champion Jorge ‘El Niño de Oro’ Linares 47-5 (29) will return to the ring when he takes on WBC number one contender Javier ‘El Abejon’ Fortuna 35-2-1 (24) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on August 2…

Eddie Hearn claims Jarrell Miller has a psychological problem

Eddie Hearn claims Jarrell Miller has a psychological problem

Promoter Eddie Hearn has lashed out at Jarrell Miller, suggesting the American heavyweight could be a habitual cheat with a psychological problem. Miller was scheduled to face Hearn-promoted unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at Madison S…

Alex Saucedo wants Maurice Hooker rematch after Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo wants Maurice Hooker rematch after Sonny Fredrickson

Junior welterweight Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 29-1 (19) is keen to get back in the world ratings to chase another world title shot. But first he will need to overcome Sonny Fredrickson 22-2 (14) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US