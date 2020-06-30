Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former two-time world welterweight champion Kermit Cintron 39-6 (30) says he would welcome the opportunity to face Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez 51-3-2 (28) in a rematch if the 45-year-old Argentinean southpaw continues with his plans to make a comeback.

The 40-year-old Puerto Rican had to settle for a majority draw against Martinez, who is based out of Spain, when the pair met at junior middleweight 11 years ago.

The fight was mired in controversy after Cintron was dropped heavily at the end of the seventh by a Martinez left hand and failed to beat the count before successfully pleading with referee Frank Santore Jr that he went down from a headclash.

According to CompuBox, Martinez outlanded Cintron in total punches 151 of 558 to 103 of 534 and power punches by 98 of 283 to 52 of 186.

Judge Tom Kaczmarek scored the bout for Martinez 116-110, while judges James Ged O’Connor and Peter Trematerra both had the bout 113-113.

Still, Cintron believes he has the mandate to make the fight.

“I see that he is coming back, and I want the opportunity to face him. We have some unfinished business from our fight in 2009, and this is the time to do it,” Cintron said.

“There were various opinions on that fight. If the fight needs to be in Spain, Argentina or wherever, my passport is up-to-date, and I am willing to travel.

“This is a no brainer fight for the promoters, but it is up to Sergio. I am sure he would like to avenge the draw, so let’s make it happen.”

Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions added: “This would be a great fight. It’s two former world champions looking for that one last shot at something significant. The winner would have that. I will reach out to his representatives and try to make this fight happen.”

