Tennyson has been tipped for the British Lightweight Title against rival Gavin Gwynne

It’s Wales v Ireland as Belfast boxer James Tennyson fights Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the vacant British Lightweight title on the opening show of Eddie Hearns Fight Camp on the 1st August.

The bout was originally due to take place in Cardiff on the 9th May but was postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.

Eddie Hearn tweeted the fight confirmation last week “”Tennyson is a beast at 135lb. He’s on week 1 of fight camp for the British title – every fight from every night of Fight Camp announced this Friday,”

Tennyson has won 26 of his 29 professional fights, including his last four at lightweight after being stopped by American Tevin Farmer in an IBF super-featherweight world title contest in Boston in October 2018.

He became a mandatory challenger for the British lightweight belt after beating Craig Evans in November.

Despite the lockdown, Tennyson has been working hard at home and coach Tony Dunlop has no doubt he will be ready to overcome the challenge of Gwynne.

Coach Tony Dunlop told The Belfast Telegraph “James is a real natural fighting man, he just loves to fight and I know he will be ready to deal with Gwynne, who is a very tough man. Just like any James Tennyson fight, it could be a fight of the year contender,” said Belfast coach Dunlop.

“At this stage of his career I think this is the ideal fight for James, it will be a good learning fight. Gwynne likes to come forward just like James, whose power will be the difference. I can see him winning by a late stoppage.

“Winning the British title could then lead to a European title shot and I think that would be ideal for James. Finland’s Edis Tatli is fighting for the vacant European title in August and he’s a guy I would love to see James face.”

Dunlop added that he has no concern about Tennyson rising to the occasion with no supporters at ringside, even comparing the experience to a contest he had as an amateur.

“I boxed for Ireland in Italy back in 1981 and it was held in a TV studio with no fans, just the TV people and coaches. It was strange but once the bell went it didn’t matter a thing and it’ll be the same for Tennyson. He’s got a job to do and that’s all he’ll be focused on,” said Dunlop.

