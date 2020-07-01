Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

According to CompuBox, Saucedo landed 318 of 885 of his total punches for a connect rate of 35.9% compared to 172 of 584 at 29.5% for Fredrickson.

The 26-year-old American was awarded the victory by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 100-90.

See Also

“We worked on a lot of things in the gym. It was important for me to get the rounds in, and Sonny was a tough opponent,” said Saucedo after the fight.

“I am ready to take over the 140-pound division. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I will take advantage of it. Most importantly, I got rid of the ring rust and went 10 hard rounds.

“I am a more disciplined fighter, but I’m still an aggressive fighter who goes for the knockout. That won’t change.”

Saucedo’s lone loss was to then-WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker in November 2018 when he was stopped in seven rounds after having the champion on the canvas during the second stanza.

Junior welterweight Josue Vargas 17-1 (9) won by unanimous decision in 10 rounds over Salvador Briceno 17-6 (11) by scores of 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90.

Undefeated junior welterweight John Bauza 14-0 (5) was too good for Larry Fryers 11-3 (4) winning over eight frames by scores of 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

In the opening, middleweight Isiah Jones 9-2 (3) outboxed previously undefeated Donte Stubbs 6-1 (2) in their six-rounder to win by scores of 57-57, 58-56 and 59-55.

Read more articles about: Alex Saucedo, sonny fredrickson

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.