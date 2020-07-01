TwitterFacebook

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

1 July 2020
alex-saucedo_5
Alex Saucedo
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.

According to CompuBox, Saucedo landed 318 of 885 of his total punches for a connect rate of 35.9% compared to 172 of 584 at 29.5% for Fredrickson.

The 26-year-old American was awarded the victory by scores of 99-91, 98-92 and 100-90.

See Also

“We worked on a lot of things in the gym. It was important for me to get the rounds in, and Sonny was a tough opponent,” said Saucedo after the fight.

“I am ready to take over the 140-pound division. Whatever opportunity comes my way, I will take advantage of it. Most importantly, I got rid of the ring rust and went 10 hard rounds.

“I am a more disciplined fighter, but I’m still an aggressive fighter who goes for the knockout. That won’t change.”

Saucedo’s lone loss was to then-WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice Hooker in November 2018 when he was stopped in seven rounds after having the champion on the canvas during the second stanza.

Junior welterweight Josue Vargas 17-1 (9) won by unanimous decision in 10 rounds over Salvador Briceno 17-6 (11) by scores of 99-91, 100-90 and 100-90.

Undefeated junior welterweight John Bauza 14-0 (5) was too good for Larry Fryers 11-3 (4) winning over eight frames by scores of 79-73, 80-72 and 80-72.

In the opening, middleweight Isiah Jones 9-2 (3) outboxed previously undefeated Donte Stubbs 6-1 (2) in their six-rounder to win by scores of 57-57, 58-56 and 59-55.

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against…

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Jeff Horn loses coach to Team Tszyu

Jorge Linares returns against Javier Fortuna on August 28 at Fantasy Springs

Jorge Linares returns against Javier Fortuna on August 28 at…

Eddie Hearn claims Jarrell Miller has a psychological problem

Eddie Hearn claims Jarrell Miller has a psychological problem

TOP STORIES

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) wants his chance to match his skills against consensus world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) but will settle for Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) if the fight cannot…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday nigh…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) has threatened to walk away from the sport after the news that advisor Daniel Kinahan was stepping down from his role with MTK Global. The 30-year-old southpaw was expected to defend his…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

Heavyweight contender Dillian ‘The Body Snatcher’ Whyte 27-1 (18) says he knows the secret to defeating Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) after sparring the WBC champion a number of years ago. Fury survived a dramatic 12th round knockdown in his first fight …

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Former two-time world welterweight champion Kermit Cintron 39-6 (30) says he would welcome the opportunity to face Sergio ‘Maravilla’ Martinez 51-3-2 (28) in a rematch if the 45-year-old Argentinean southpaw continues with his plans to make a comebac…

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Exciting welterweight contender Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) will step back into the ring for his first fight of 2020 when he takes on experienced campaigner Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on July 24 …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US