Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

1 July 2020
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has denied knowingly taken a performance enhancing drug following his failed drug test last month.

The test result put the kybosh on his planned ring return against Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas on July 9 in what would have been his first fight in more than 18 months. Carlos Takam will now face Forrest instead.

The 31-year-old Brooklynite is battling to save his career after previously testing positive to banned substances ahead of a scheduled fight against unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in June last year.

“This is something that was ingested,” Miller 23-0-1 (20) told Fight Network of the latest breach. “We don’t know if it was contaminated, but we’re investigating as of right now.

“Me and my team are just working due diligently to get the facts 100 per cent straight.”

Miller insisted he had never purposefully taken performance enhancing drugs.

“No, I have never ever willingly take a steroid for performance enhancement purposes. No.

“Did I take something for healing properties, for injury, yes I have. Before a fight to win a fight and during a training camp, no, I have never done that.”

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman revealed that Miller is not ranked by the Mexican sanctioning body due to his repeated failure to sign up to their clean boxing program.

“Miller specifically, he was expelled from the WBC, because he failed to enrol in the clean boxing program. Not once, but twice,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports.

Sulaiman was noncommittal when asked if Miller could potentially be eligible to fight for a WBC title in the future.

“I don’t speculate. I don’t like to – what if,” he said.

“What I can say is that he’s been out of the WBC picture for three years, because we did not consider him to be eligible for rankings, because he did not enrol in the clean boxing program.

“When he was first ranked. We sent them the documents. He had three months to fill three pieces of paper, and he failed to do so.

“Then somehow they claimed they didn’t have the papers, so we rang him again and sent them the paper, and he didn’t submit twice, so he has been expelled from the WBC for three years.”

Miller’s co-promoter Dmitriy Salita issued a statement at the weekend saying he was shocked at the test result.

“I am disappointed. I was looking forward to July 9th and Jarrell’s return to the ring. This news is shocking to me as well,” he said.

“Hopefully soon we will find out more facts. As [Top Rank promoter] Bob Arum said, we’re all going to be guided by the decision of the Nevada Athletic Commission.”

