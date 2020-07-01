TwitterFacebook

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

1 July 2020
Teofimo Lopez
Photos Credit: Mikey Williams / Top Rank
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in an exciting four-belt unification bout on September 19, according to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

Lomachenko was initially scheduled to face Lopez at Madison Square Garden in New York on May 30 before the fight was postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

“I try to make these fights happen for the fans, the fans are the ones that win at the end of the day. But honestly, we’re not going to wait on this guy,” Lopez said in March.

See Also

“We gave him everything he needs and everything he wants, and now he’s complaining about New York, he wants it in Vegas, he wants it in Cali. It’s been annoying.”

Lopez, 22, says he is happy with the new date but hopes to fight in front of a crowd, no matter how small.

“I think it’s a great date, and I know that Bob has been working on trying to have at least a few fans out there, a couple of thousand fans out there, and I think that’s the only issue we’re having right now,” Teofimo said to ESPN.

“With a fight of this magnitude, it’s a fight that needs to have fans.

“We’re training every day, and we’re waiting on it to be official. I would love us to be the first fight in boxing to be out there [at the new Raiders stadium in Las Vegas]. I would love that, and I think everyone else would, even Lomachenko himself.

“We’re prepared to fight with or without fans, and that’s what we’ve come to a conclusion with now. But with this type of fight, everyone is eying for it to be with fans. We just have to make this fight happen.”

Back in May, Lomachenko’s manager Egis Klimas told ESPN he wasn’t worried about fighting in an empty venue.

“Nothing matters,” Klimas said. “As long as Lopez is coming in the ring with Lomachenko.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against…

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

TOP STORIES

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather has hit back after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard in a list of all-time great welterweights. The 43-year-old American won his first world championship at super featherweight and worked his way up the weights before finally …

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in an exciting four-belt unification bout on September 19, according to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. Lomachenko was initial…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has denied knowingly taken a performance enhancing drug following his failed drug test last month. The test result put the kybosh on his planned ring return against Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas on July…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) wants his chance to match his skills against consensus world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) but will settle for Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) if the fight cannot…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday nigh…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) has threatened to walk away from the sport after the news that advisor Daniel Kinahan was stepping down from his role with MTK Global. The 30-year-old southpaw was expected to defend his…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US