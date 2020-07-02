TwitterFacebook

Florida based Haitian amateur standout Gaspard Pierre turns pro with Ryan Rickey, debuts July 17

2 July 2020
Gaspard Pierre
Write For Us
Chris Glover

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Follow Chris Glover on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Team Haiti standout Gaspard Pierre has decided to turn professional under the guidance of upstart Florida manager Ryan Rickey and will debut on July 17 in Venice, Florida.

Despite being part of the Haitian amateur setup, Pierre has been a permanent fixture in the US amateur system, having won 6 state titles in Florida and 3 national amateur titles.

Light Heavyweight Pierre was on course to feature at the now 2021 Olympic Games for Team Haiti, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis disrupting and essentially closing down amateur boxing for the foreseeable future, Pierre has made the decision to turn professional.

See Also

Pierre, who is trained by Eric Roan, opened up about his decision to turn professional. He said, “I was doing well in the amateurs, I had a good amateur career winning titles in Florida and on a national level and I was planning on going to the 2020 Olympics for Haiti as my heritage is Haitian, however, since the Olympics was postponed and amateur boxing has come to a standstill worldwide, I was approached by Ryan Rickey and I felt this was the best move for my career.

“I have known Ryan a while now and he is a good man. Everything he has promised me he has already delivered on. He promised me he would get me active and he has already done that and I’m absolutely buzzing to make my pro debut on July 17. I’m really excited to put on a show and set the tone for my career for years to come.

“For people who haven’t seen me fight before they will see an all-action light heavyweight who comes to fight. The light heavyweight division is a prestigious division and I want to move quickly up the ranks as I fully believe I can repeat the success I had in the amateurs as a pro.”

Florida based manager Ryan Rickey also manages 10-0 rising Super Flyweight Brian Cannady Jr, who has spent time in camp with Andre Rozier’s Team Havoc in Brooklyn. The well connected Floridian Rickey discussed his latest acquisition, Pierre.

Rickey said, “I’m absolutely delighted to help guide the career of Gaspard. He is a sensational talent he really is. He was a world-class amateur and he would have medaled at the Olympics if they hadn’t of been canceled in my opinion.

“I’m happy he’s made the decision to turn professional as he needs to be fighting and progressing and I’m honored he’s chosen me to help him achieve his goals.

“I fully believe Gaspard has the ability to become a world champion. He has been mixing it with world-class fighters in sparring already and holding his own, and I’m excited to see him in action on July 17 in Venice, Florida.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against…

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

TOP STORIES

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather has hit back after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard in a list of all-time great welterweights. The 43-year-old American won his first world championship at super featherweight and worked his way up the weights before finally …

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in an exciting four-belt unification bout on September 19, according to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. Lomachenko was initial…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has denied knowingly taken a performance enhancing drug following his failed drug test last month. The test result put the kybosh on his planned ring return against Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas on July…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) wants his chance to match his skills against consensus world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) but will settle for Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) if the fight cannot…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday nigh…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) has threatened to walk away from the sport after the news that advisor Daniel Kinahan was stepping down from his role with MTK Global. The 30-year-old southpaw was expected to defend his…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US