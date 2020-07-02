Florida based Haitian amateur standout Gaspard Pierre turns pro with Ryan Rickey, debuts July 17

Chris Glover - Originally from Liverpool, now living in New York. Journalism and Politics Graduate from University of Strathclyde, Glasgow. Professional Boxer and PR Specialist at The Trinity Group.

Team Haiti standout Gaspard Pierre has decided to turn professional under the guidance of upstart Florida manager Ryan Rickey and will debut on July 17 in Venice, Florida.

Despite being part of the Haitian amateur setup, Pierre has been a permanent fixture in the US amateur system, having won 6 state titles in Florida and 3 national amateur titles.

Light Heavyweight Pierre was on course to feature at the now 2021 Olympic Games for Team Haiti, however, due to the COVID-19 crisis disrupting and essentially closing down amateur boxing for the foreseeable future, Pierre has made the decision to turn professional.

Pierre, who is trained by Eric Roan, opened up about his decision to turn professional. He said, “I was doing well in the amateurs, I had a good amateur career winning titles in Florida and on a national level and I was planning on going to the 2020 Olympics for Haiti as my heritage is Haitian, however, since the Olympics was postponed and amateur boxing has come to a standstill worldwide, I was approached by Ryan Rickey and I felt this was the best move for my career.

“I have known Ryan a while now and he is a good man. Everything he has promised me he has already delivered on. He promised me he would get me active and he has already done that and I’m absolutely buzzing to make my pro debut on July 17. I’m really excited to put on a show and set the tone for my career for years to come.

“For people who haven’t seen me fight before they will see an all-action light heavyweight who comes to fight. The light heavyweight division is a prestigious division and I want to move quickly up the ranks as I fully believe I can repeat the success I had in the amateurs as a pro.”

Florida based manager Ryan Rickey also manages 10-0 rising Super Flyweight Brian Cannady Jr, who has spent time in camp with Andre Rozier’s Team Havoc in Brooklyn. The well connected Floridian Rickey discussed his latest acquisition, Pierre.

Rickey said, “I’m absolutely delighted to help guide the career of Gaspard. He is a sensational talent he really is. He was a world-class amateur and he would have medaled at the Olympics if they hadn’t of been canceled in my opinion.

“I’m happy he’s made the decision to turn professional as he needs to be fighting and progressing and I’m honored he’s chosen me to help him achieve his goals.

“I fully believe Gaspard has the ability to become a world champion. He has been mixing it with world-class fighters in sparring already and holding his own, and I’m excited to see him in action on July 17 in Venice, Florida.”

