Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

2 July 2020
floyd-mayweather-chains
Floyd Mayweather
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Floyd Mayweather has hit back after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard in a list of all-time great welterweights.

The 43-year-old American won his first world championship at super featherweight and worked his way up the weights before finally settling into the welterweight division in 2005 where he fought 12 of his last 16 fights.

Mayweather retired undefeated with a record of 50-0 (27) after defeating UFC star Conor McGregor in his boxing debut three years ago.

“It was crazy, someone sent me something about ‘The Best Welterweights’,” Mayweather told FightHype.

“They had Sugar Ray Leonard No 1. Like I said before, he was the guy that paved the way for myself.

“But how can you have a guy ranked No 1 when his first loss was to a lightweight, Roberto Duran?

“And then they also talked about me facing [Juan Manuel] Marquez, which was at catchweight of 144lbs.

“But this same guy, Marquez, knocked out their No 3 ranked welterweight – because they had [Manny] Pacquiao No 3. He got knocked out by Juan Manuel Marquez.

“They were trying to say that basically he [Marquez] was too small for me. But he wasn’t too small for Pacquiao.”

The list obviously annoyed Mayweather, who didn’t reveal where it was published.

He added: “It’s crazy how all these ratings go nowadays. Of course, fighters are always gonna say, ‘I would’ve done this, I should be ranked here.’

“But a lot of these so-called boxing experts, it’s just crazy how these guys are experts.

“If you’re an expert, you’ve gotta really do your homework before you speak on certain things about boxing.”

