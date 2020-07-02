TwitterFacebook

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton Sparring Guido Vianello in Anticipation of Pro Debut in August

2 July 2020
Jeremiah Milton
Press Release

Heavyweight Jeremiah Milton, who recently made the move from his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma to Las Vegas, has been sparring undefeated 2016 Italian Olympian, Guido Vianello (7-0, 7 KOs), in preparation for his highly anticipated pro debut, which is tentatively scheduled for August 2020.

The big puncher Milton, who is singed under management with Victory Sports & Entertainment, has been in the ring with the likes of 2016 Olympic Silver Medalist Joe Joyce (10-0, 9 KOs), as well as other top heavyweights who have trained in Las Vegas.

“I love sparring the best heavyweights in boxing,” said the 26-year-old amateur stand-out who was a silver medalist at the Olympic Trials and won the Western Qualifiers in 2019. “There is no other city like Las Vegas where you can get the best sparring that boxing has to offer. Guido Vianello is an exceptionally talented fighter and I’m learning a lot by sharing the ring with him. I’m proud to represent my city Tulsa, Oklahoma amongst the best in boxing.”

“Jeremiah is learning how to adjust to different styles and Vianello is a very powerful puncher so the work he’s getting is incredible,” said Mike Leanardì, CEO of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “We are looking to have Jeremiah make his pro debut in August if everything plays out perfect. Those details will be announced when we finalize his opponent and the promoter gives us the green light that his show is happening.”

“We knew that Jeremiah’s move to Las Vegas was going to be the key factor for him to become the best possible fighter,” said Rick Torres, of Victory Sports & Entertainment. “Sparring guys like Guido Vianello and Joy Joyce can’t happen in any other city. We are pleased with what we are seeing in these sparring sessions.”

