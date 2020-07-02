TwitterFacebook

Jorge Linares takes on Javier Fortuna in a 12-round fight for the WBC Diamond Lightweight Championship

2 July 2020
Jorge Linares
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

A high-stakes battle of international proportions heads to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, Calif. as Jorge “El Niño de Oro” Linares (47-5, 29 KOs) takes on Javier “El Abejon” Fortuna (35-2-1, 24 KOs) in a 12-round fight for the WBC Diamond Lightweight Championship. The fights will take place on Friday, August 28 and will be streamed live on DAZN.

The event will be closed to the public and media. Details for the undercard will be announced shortly.

“Temperatures will reach record-breaking numbers this summer as we present a high-level clash between two battle-tested former world champions,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman and CEO of Golden Boy. “Linares’ legacy as a future Hall of Famer is etched in stone. During his time with us, he has conquered three divisions and traveled all over the world as he demonstrated his courage as a fighter. But make no mistake: Linares is not done yet. On August 28, he’s in for a tough fight against a man who is just as quick-handed as he is, so expect both men to bring a lot of firepower. Golden Boy boxing is back, and that means competitive fights are back.”

See Also

Linares is a Venezuelan contender who boasts one of the most impressive resumes of any active fighter today. The quick-handed 34-year-old has earned world titles in the featherweight, super featherweight and lightweight divisions and faced some of the best fighters in recent years. After a dominant performance against Carlos “The Solution” Morales in February, Linares is ready to regain his throne as the King of the Lightweights.

“I’m ready to return to the top of the lightweight division,” said Jorge Linares. “I have been training in Japan, a place that nourishes me and provides me with the best environment to train. At the same time, I’m also grateful to be headlining a card during this difficult time for the world, but I hope to provide everyone with a bit of diversion and excitement as I get closer to regaining my throne as the king of the 135-pound division.

Fortuna is a 31-year-old southpaw who is currently ranked No. 1 by the WBC in the lightweight division. The native of the Dominican Republic is a proven veteran who captured the interim WBA Featherweight Title against then-undefeated Patrick “The Punisher” Hyland in 2012, while in 2015, he defeated once-beaten Bryan “El Tiquito” Vazquez to capture the WBA Super Featherweight Title. In his last shot at a world title, Fortuna lost a close split decision victory to Robert Easter Jr., and in his last outing, Fortuna dominated former world titles Jesus “El Jinete” Cuellar to earn his status in the division.

“Don’t make any excuses on fight night,” said Javier Fortuna. “Not the Covid. Not the travel. Nothing. Don’t blame it on an injury either. Just fight. Come ready for war because that’s what I’m going to do. And when you lose, don’t make any excuse.”

“I commend Jorge Linares for taking this fight while so many other top contenders didn’t want the fight,” said Sampson Lewkowicz, President of Sampson Boxing. “I expect Javier Fortuna to be in top shape and ready for a battle he will win. Javier Fortuna will be the first three-time world champion from the Dominican Republic.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against…

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

TOP STORIES

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather has hit back after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard in a list of all-time great welterweights. The 43-year-old American won his first world championship at super featherweight and worked his way up the weights before finally …

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in an exciting four-belt unification bout on September 19, according to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. Lomachenko was initial…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has denied knowingly taken a performance enhancing drug following his failed drug test last month. The test result put the kybosh on his planned ring return against Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas on July…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) wants his chance to match his skills against consensus world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) but will settle for Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) if the fight cannot…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday nigh…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) has threatened to walk away from the sport after the news that advisor Daniel Kinahan was stepping down from his role with MTK Global. The 30-year-old southpaw was expected to defend his…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US