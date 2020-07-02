TwitterFacebook

Kermit Cintron to Sergio Martinez: “We Have Unfinished Business”

2 July 2020
Kermit Cintron
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Former Two-time world welterweight champion Kermit Cintron (39-6, 30 KOs) would like to let former world middleweight champion Sergio Martinez, that if he were to comeback, it should be against him.

After recent reports that Martinez will end his retirement, Cintron is adamant that a rematch of the two world champions is inevitable.

On February 14, 2009, Cintron and Martinez fought to a disputed draw in Sunrise, Florida, and now is the time for the two to settle the score.

“I see that he is coming back, and I want the opportunity to face him. We have some unfinished business from our fight in 2009, and this is the time to do it. There were various opinions on that fight. If the fight needs to be in Spain, Argentina or wherever, my Passport is up-to-date, and I am willing to travel,” said Cintron

“This is a no brainer fight for the promoters, but it is up to Sergio. I am sure he would like to avenge the draw, so let’s make it happen.”

Said Marshall Kauffman of King’s Promotions, “This would be a great fight. It’s two former world champions looking for that one last shot at something significant. The winner would have that. I will reach out to his representatives, and try to make this fight happen.”

