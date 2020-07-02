TwitterFacebook

Kevin Maree discusses management and promotional expansion and latest signings Lee Siner and Josh Breeden

2 July 2020
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Merseyside and Cheshire based Lee Siner and Josh Breeden have both signed long term management agreements with one of Britain’s most active managers, Kevin Maree.

Maree, who is the head of Maree boxing has been a mainstay in British and Irish Boxing for decades, having worked with multiple champions over the years whilst also running successful businesses away from the ring. After continued success with fighters such as highly-rated super middleweight Mark Heffron and cruiserweight Jack Massey, Maree opened his doors to a new wave of fighters, signing many quality talents in the Northern regions of England, whilst giving them a platform to showcase their skills.

Maree opened up about his recent expansion and some of his plans for the future. The Lancashire manager stated, “I’ve been in boxing a long time and I really want to give back to the game and develop some top talents who can really progress within the sport. I’ve had great success with the likes of Mark Heffron and I just felt it was the right time to expand and give fighters a real chance at developing their talent where they can make a good career for themselves in the ring.

See Also

“I’ve always worked closely with all the British and Irish promoters, and this is a continuing good relationship. Fighters need to be active however so I made the decision to start putting on shows of my own to keep the fighters busy. We’ve attracted some great talents such as English Champion Michael Ramabeletsa who won in title action on one of our shows, Michael Gomez Jnr who is building towards titles and many more top-class talents that you will know more about in the months and years to come.”

The North West based manager recently made contact with budding Cheshire based trainer Terry Spencer who was a decorated amateur in his own right prior to making the jump to coaching. Since their meeting, it has emerged that Maree will now guide undefeated super middleweight Josh Breeden and former amateur star, heavyweight Lee Siner.

Maree discussed his latest acquisitions and his link-up with Terry Spencer trained fighters. “Terry and I were put together through a mutual friend so I drove to his gym to see the boys training and I was very impressed with his setup and professional approach to the sport. I was able to look at Josh Breeden and Lee Siner and I am delighted to have agreed on deals to manage them both.

“Lee was a fantastic amateur and has boxed all over the world. He has a wealth of experience and he is hungry. This is something I felt being around Terry’s camp. All of the fighters and trainers alike are hungry to succeed. Lee has been successful as an amateur winning amateur honours domestically and internationally and I fully expect him to have similar success in the professional ranks.

“Josh Breeden is currently undefeated as a professional and is an exceptional talent. He really impressed me in the gym and was impressive on his debut alike. I’ve got big plans for Josh and I truly believe that he has all the tools to go as far as he wants in this business as he not only has talent and drive but a great team around him who will support him throughout his professional journey.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte promises to succeed where Deontay Wilder failed against…

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Kermit Cintron demands rematch with returning Sergio Martinez

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel Vargas on July 24

Vergil Ortiz Jr gunning for 16th straight knockout against Samuel…

TOP STORIES

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather has hit back after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard in a list of all-time great welterweights. The 43-year-old American won his first world championship at super featherweight and worked his way up the weights before finally …

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in an exciting four-belt unification bout on September 19, according to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. Lomachenko was initial…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has denied knowingly taken a performance enhancing drug following his failed drug test last month. The test result put the kybosh on his planned ring return against Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas on July…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Undefeated WBC middleweight champion Jermall Charlo 30-0 (22) wants his chance to match his skills against consensus world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) but will settle for Sergiy Derevyanchenko 13-2 (10) if the fight cannot…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Former junior welterweight world title challenger Alex ‘El Cholo’ Saucedo 30-1 (19) outworked Sonny Fredrickson 21-3 (14) over 10 rounds to score a clear-cut unanimous decision win at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday nigh…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) has threatened to walk away from the sport after the news that advisor Daniel Kinahan was stepping down from his role with MTK Global. The 30-year-old southpaw was expected to defend his…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US