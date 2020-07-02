Split-T Management’s Isiah Jones defeats Previously Undefeated Donte Stubbs

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Split-T Management’s Isiah Jones scored a six-round majority decision over previously undefeated Donte Stubbs in a middleweight bout at The MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Jones of Detroit was fighting for the 2nd time in two weeks, outworked Stubbs, and won by scores of 59-55, 58-56 and 57-57.

The fight was televised live on ESPN.

With the win, it pushed the record of the 2016 National Golden Gloves champion to 9-2..

The 25 year-old took the fight on short notice, and improved on his performance from June 16th, when he dropped a decision to Nikoloz Sekhniashvili. Stubbs was the 3rd consecutive undefeated fighter that Jones has faced.

Photos by Mikey Williams/Top Rank

