Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

3 July 2020
Andrew Moloney.
Andrew Moloney.
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) will get the chance to reclaim his WBA ‘regular’ title when he faces off against conqueror Joshua Franco 17-1-2 (8) later this year.

The 29-year-old Australian suffered his first career loss to Franco by close unanimous decision at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 23.

Moloney, who suffered two perforated eardrums and was down in the 11th round of his US debut, has exercised his right to an immediate rematch.

“I’m extremely excited to announce that I will be having a rematch with Joshua Franco,” said Moloney.

“I want to say a huge thanks to Bob Arum and Top Rank Boxing for giving me this opportunity.

“I’m in hotel quarantine now and counting down the days until I can see my family, who I’ve missed like crazy.

“I can’t wait to get back to America and fight on the big stage again soon. I’m now more motivated than ever to get my world title back.

“I worked my whole life to get that world title and I’m now hungrier than ever to get it back.”

Moloney started well against Franco, sweeping the first four rounds before Franco’s volume punching brought him back into the fight.

It was far from the best version of Moloney we have seen, something that the Australian readily admits.

“It just wasn’t my night tonight,” Moloney said at the time.

“This was not the best version of Andrew Moloney, but full credit to Joshua Franco. He deserved to win the title with his effort. He closed the fight strong, like a true champion.

“I’ll be back. One loss won’t define me.”

