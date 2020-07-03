TwitterFacebook

Crocodile Campos cracks World Flyweight rankings

3 July 2020
Andrés Campos
Photo Credit: Bucal Safe
The 23 year old prodigy Andres “Crocodile” Campos, 9-0 fresh off a Las Vegas training Camp with Australia’s Moloney Twins has earned the number 12 position in the World Boxing Organisations Flyweught ratings.

The undefeated WBO Latino and WBA Fedebol Flyweight Champion opens up about entering the World ratings, what it means to him and the future.

“Firstly I would like to thank President (WBO) Paco Varcarcel, El Patron my manager Tony Tolj and my promoter Nico “Maverick” Martinez for believing in me and making everything possible.

I spent the last 5 weeks in Las Vegas, with Andrew, Jason Moloney and Jesse Rosales. They are all World class boxers and I’m learning more and more everytime. This was the best camp I have been apart of, I believe I have gone to anothet level.

I know I need to be training and competing with this level of boxer. I’m now number 12 in the WBO Flyweight division and the World Title is vacant

Our team in Chile we call the latino Wolf Pac is getting better and better everytime. Mascareña, Mederos, Cruzat and my Argentine brother Augustin Gauto.

I’m am determined to because the first Chilean World Boxing Champion and bring hope to our country during this crazy time.

