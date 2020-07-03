TwitterFacebook

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

3 July 2020
Michael Hunter. Photo credit: Sky Sports
Anthony Cocks

Heavyweight contender Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter 18-1-1 (12) has split from Matchroom Boxing but still expects to be back in the ring in September.

The 31-year-old American has gone 6-0-1 since moving up to heavyweight with the draw coming against crafty Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin in December.

The only loss on Hunter’s resume came against former undisputed 200-pound champion Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight in 2017.

“I’m working on a fight in September but I’ve parted ways with DAZN and Matchroom,” Hunter, who is ranked inside the top 10 of all four major sanctioning bodies, told Sky Sports.

“I’m putting that out there. I’m basically a free agent now, and I’m looking for opportunities. I’m not sure where that’s going to lead me.

“I love Matchroom, I don’t have a problem with Matchroom. I like the company, but I think it wasn’t feasible for them to continue to allow me to be a part of their company, but not fully embracing the company. They had to make a decision where they fully embraced me or let me go.”

Hunter says he is open to facing anyone ranked in the top 10, including fellow American Charles Martin in a bid to become the mandatory challenger to unified champion Anthony Joshua.

“Absolutely. Anybody that thinks they can beat me and they’re in the top 10, is definitely on my list right now, whether they’re above me or below me,” said Hunter.

“There’s no other way that Michael Hunter will get a title shot, unless it’s a mandatory spot. I know that for sure.”

