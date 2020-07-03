TwitterFacebook

Michael Hunter splits with Matchroom Boxing and targets a September fight date

3 July 2020
Michael Hunter
Tracey Langley

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

Following his draw against Alexander Povetkin last December, Michael Hunters contract had expired and he has now left Eddie Hearn’s promotional company Matchroom on good terms after not receiving a new deal.

Hunter is no 4 in the IBF rankings after having racked up six wins and a draw since joining the op division after his sole defeat which was a points loss to Oleksandr Usyk at cruiserweight.

Hunter told Sky Sports “I’m working on a fight in September but I’ve parted ways with DAZN and Matchroom”. “I’m putting that out there, basically I’m a free agent now and I’m looking for opportunities. I’m not sure where that’s going to lead me”.

“I love Matchroom and I don’t have a problem with Matchroom. I like the company but I think it wasn’t feasible for them to continue to allow me to be a part of their company but not fully embracing the company. They had to make a decision where they full embraced me or let me go”.

michael-hunter

Michael Hunter.
Photo credit: Sky Sports

The former American Olympian Hunter fought four times under the Matchroom banner, all wins, but he believes he never was truly backed by the company because they were heavily invested into overseas heavyweights like Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte, Oleksandr Usyk, Dereck Chisora and Alexander Povetkin.

The Las Vegas-based fighter now feels he’ll be a perfect fit for Top Rank or PBC to show his skills to American fans.

“It doesn’t make sense for rival promoters not to see my potential. I’m a young Black American. I speak well, I come from a boxing family, and I’m growing. We’re going to continue to take over,” said Hunter. “I think I’m still in a good position. I still have aspirations. I want to leave a great legacy for my family. I know what kind of potential I have. I will not settle for anything less.”

Hunter is convinced his stock is still as high as ever because he is ranked by all of the major sanctioning bodies, including No. 4 by the IBF, No. 7 by the WBO, No. 8 by the WBA and No. 10 by the WBC. Hunter is also ranked No. 8 by Ring Magazine.

In a sentimental move, the son of the late professional boxer Mike “The Bounty” Hunter (26-7-2, 8 KOs) wants to also fight for the USBA title, a crown once held by his father.

I wish him all the very best in his career, good luck Michael.

