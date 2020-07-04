TwitterFacebook

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

4 July 2020
Jason_Moloney_vs_Leonardo_Baez_action12-770×543
Jason Moloney delivered a masterclass on inside fighting to Leonardo Baez. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) could be in line for a shot at WBO champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) according to broadcaster Ben Damon.

Moloney scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of rugged Mexican Leonardo Baez in his Las Vegas debut at the MGM Grand on June 25 two days after his twin brother Andrew lost his WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight title on points to Joshua Franco at the same venue.

Moloney’s victory over Baez impressed his new promoter Top Rank, with plans underway to match him with Filipino Casimero on the undercard of the lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez on September 20.

See Also

“There is a potential that Top Rank look to put Jason Moloney in either against John Riel Casimero or someone else on the Lomachenko-Lopez undercard in America in September,” Damon told Hurt Business Radio.

“That would be a huge opportunity for him if that was able to happen. It’s just initial conversations around that at the moment. To fight his way onto a card like that, potentially in a world title fight as well and certainly in a prominent position, would be an amazing thing for Jason Moloney.

“It’s exactly what he deserves after what we saw from him last week. It was as close as a perfect boxing performance as you can imagine, given all the circumstances. Given his brother being beaten a couple of days earlier, he was fighting on the other side of the world.

“The last time he fought in America, he lost in a really tough fight. For him to go out and do what he did, was just something else. An outstanding performance and let’s hope that he does get that huge opportunity next because he well and truly deserves it.”

The 29-year-old Australian made his US debut two years ago when he lost a razor-thin split decision to IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series.

Moloney boxed beautifully against the much taller Baez, showcasing his superior skillset as he broke down and beat up a solid opponent for his fourth straight stoppage victory.

“It couldn’t have got much better than it was, that’s for sure,” Damon continued.

“He came out so strong early on and Leonardo Baez is a tough guy. You can tell that he didn’t mind taking the shots that Jason was giving him, but he just kept stepping it up further and further.

“That left rip the body and the straight right hands were really starting to take their toll. To see them (Baez’s corner) pull him out shows how hard of a puncher Jason Moloney is and how relentless it was. He just stepped it up time and time again.

“It was a fight where you could only make a case for Baez winning round three… the rest of the rounds were pure domination by Jason Moloney. It was one of the best international performances by an Australian seen in recent times.

“A perfect way to end what had been a disappointing week for the family. It sets him up for huge opportunities. The good thing for the boys is that both of their shows ranked really well.

“Plenty of eyeballs, plenty of interest, and Top Rank are really excited about working with them.”

The bantamweight division is one of the most stacked weight classes in boxing, with WBA and IBF champion Naoya Inoue leading the pack.

“Casimero is the one they want, and the one that makes sense, the WBO world title,” Damon said.

“It is a tough division, Naoya Inoue is there of course, who has a couple of world title belts. That’s an extremely difficult fight for anyone. I know that Jason fancies himself in that fight if it could be made.

“Luis Nery and (Nordine) Oubaali as well have world titles. Whatever happens, it’s going to be big for Jason Moloney.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko fight

Jermall Charlo wants Canelo Alvarez but will accept Sergiy Derevyanchenko…

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after outpointing Sonny Fredrickson

Alex Saucedo ready to take over the 140lb division after…

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves MTK Global

Billy Joe Saunders threatens to retire after Daniel Kinahan leaves…

TOP STORIES

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) could be in line for a shot at WBO champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) according to broadcaster Ben Damon. Moloney scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of rugged Mexican Leonardo Baez i…

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) will get the chance to reclaim his WBA ‘regular’ title when he faces off against conqueror Joshua Franco 17-1-2 (8) later this year. The 29-year-old Australian suffered his first career loss to…

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Heavyweight contender Michael ‘The Bounty’ Hunter 18-1-1 (12) has split from Matchroom Boxing but still expects to be back in the ring in September. The 31-year-old American has gone 6-0-1 since moving up to heavyweight with the draw coming agains…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather has hit back after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard in a list of all-time great welterweights. The 43-year-old American won his first world championship at super featherweight and worked his way up the weights before finally …

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

WBC, WBA and WBO lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) is set to face IBF counterpart Teofimo Lopez 15-0 (12) in an exciting four-belt unification bout on September 19, according to promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank. Lomachenko was initial…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug…

Jarrell Miller insists he did nothing wrong following failed drug test

Disgraced heavyweight Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller has denied knowingly taken a performance enhancing drug following his failed drug test last month. The test result put the kybosh on his planned ring return against Jerry Forrest in Las Vegas on July…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US