Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) could be in line for a shot at WBO champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) according to broadcaster Ben Damon.

Moloney scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of rugged Mexican Leonardo Baez in his Las Vegas debut at the MGM Grand on June 25 two days after his twin brother Andrew lost his WBA ‘regular’ super flyweight title on points to Joshua Franco at the same venue.

Moloney’s victory over Baez impressed his new promoter Top Rank, with plans underway to match him with Filipino Casimero on the undercard of the lightweight unification bout between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Teofimo Lopez on September 20.

See Also

“There is a potential that Top Rank look to put Jason Moloney in either against John Riel Casimero or someone else on the Lomachenko-Lopez undercard in America in September,” Damon told Hurt Business Radio.

“That would be a huge opportunity for him if that was able to happen. It’s just initial conversations around that at the moment. To fight his way onto a card like that, potentially in a world title fight as well and certainly in a prominent position, would be an amazing thing for Jason Moloney.

“It’s exactly what he deserves after what we saw from him last week. It was as close as a perfect boxing performance as you can imagine, given all the circumstances. Given his brother being beaten a couple of days earlier, he was fighting on the other side of the world.

“The last time he fought in America, he lost in a really tough fight. For him to go out and do what he did, was just something else. An outstanding performance and let’s hope that he does get that huge opportunity next because he well and truly deserves it.”

The 29-year-old Australian made his US debut two years ago when he lost a razor-thin split decision to IBF champion Emmanuel Rodriguez in the quarterfinals of the World Boxing Super Series.

Moloney boxed beautifully against the much taller Baez, showcasing his superior skillset as he broke down and beat up a solid opponent for his fourth straight stoppage victory.

“It couldn’t have got much better than it was, that’s for sure,” Damon continued.

“He came out so strong early on and Leonardo Baez is a tough guy. You can tell that he didn’t mind taking the shots that Jason was giving him, but he just kept stepping it up further and further.

“That left rip the body and the straight right hands were really starting to take their toll. To see them (Baez’s corner) pull him out shows how hard of a puncher Jason Moloney is and how relentless it was. He just stepped it up time and time again.

“It was a fight where you could only make a case for Baez winning round three… the rest of the rounds were pure domination by Jason Moloney. It was one of the best international performances by an Australian seen in recent times.

“A perfect way to end what had been a disappointing week for the family. It sets him up for huge opportunities. The good thing for the boys is that both of their shows ranked really well.

“Plenty of eyeballs, plenty of interest, and Top Rank are really excited about working with them.”

The bantamweight division is one of the most stacked weight classes in boxing, with WBA and IBF champion Naoya Inoue leading the pack.

“Casimero is the one they want, and the one that makes sense, the WBO world title,” Damon said.

“It is a tough division, Naoya Inoue is there of course, who has a couple of world title belts. That’s an extremely difficult fight for anyone. I know that Jason fancies himself in that fight if it could be made.

“Luis Nery and (Nordine) Oubaali as well have world titles. Whatever happens, it’s going to be big for Jason Moloney.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.