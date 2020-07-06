TwitterFacebook

Australian standout Promoter Angelo Di Carlo reveals plans for Demsey Mckean, Liam Paro, and Jacob Ng

6 July 2020
boxing ring
Chris Glover

Promoter Angelo Di Carlo has been a mainstay in Australian boxing for decades, having guided the careers of multiple champions from domestic to world level.

Di Carlo is a successful businessman away from the ring, with boxing being a labor of love to the Queensland native. Di Carlo opened up about his objectives for the fighters he promotes from a business standpoint.

Di Carlo said, “I didn’t get into boxing to make fortunes, that was never my ambition. Boxing is what I love to do, it is a sport that is deeply-rooted within my family and is a project that all my family works together on. It is all about family for us and that is reflective in our relationships with the fighters.

“I have always had a dream of allowing the young fighters coming up in Australia to live their dreams. That is what we have worked towards and that can be seen with the likes of Liam Paro who we have backed in his ascent up the world ratings. He currently sits at number 2 in the WBO. Another example is Demsey Mckean who has held both WBO titles and was Australia’s first even IBF Inter-Continental heavyweight champion.”

Di Carlo and the team at ACE Boxing’s focus for Mckean, Ng, and Paro is to get them to world honors and Di Carlo opened up on the routes they look to take for many of the ACE Boxing fighters.

The Australian stated, “For Demsey Mckean we would love to see him clash with Joseph Parker. I believe that would be a massive fight in the Oceania region and one that would do incredible numbers. Demsey is a real, clean-cut, live opponent who I believe would pose Parker problems, and I firmly believe both the Australian and New Zealand public would love to see this fight happen.

“Jacob Ng is rising up the lightweight ratings at a rapid rate. He is a tremendous talent who I expect to be in the mix for world titles in the near future. He is only 13-0 but he is being moved quickly, as he has already won regional belts with the IBF and WBO. I would love to see him fight George Kambosos as that is another great fight for Australia when it presents itself.

“Liam Paro sits very highly within the WBO rankings. I would love to see him challenge Jack Catterall for the WBO world super lightweight title. There have been some discussions about staging that fight, and we would be prepared to give Catterall a career-high payday for the fight to take place in Australia. I think it would be a great fight and I believe Paro is a future world champion 100%.”

