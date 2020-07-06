TwitterFacebook

Big Time Boxing Returns to Germany

6 July 2020
Team Sauerland
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Team Sauerland’s exciting super welterweight contender Abass Baraou (9-0, 6 KOs) will challenge former World Champion Jack Culcay (28-4, 13 KOs) in a mouth watering 50/50 clash on August 28th at the Harvel Studios in Berlin.

The fight, already being billed as the ‘Fight of the Year’ in Germany, will see Baraou fight under the tutelage of esteemed trainer Adam Booth for the first time, having linked up with the Englishman in early March.

Baraou kicked off the year with a devastating four round demolition of Mexico’s Abraham Juarez in Hamburg on January 25th, and the 25-year-old was scheduled to take on Nick Klappert (28-3, 15 KOs) on April 4th in Hamburg, Germany, however this fight was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

See Also

“I am really looking forward to the fight and I’m more than ready” said Baraou. “I would also like to thank the Sauerland team for the trust they have placed in me. Jack is a big fighter with a lot of experience, but I’m sure I can and will beat him. I will leave nothing to chance on the way to becoming number one in Germany.”

Former interim WBA World Super Welterweight Champion Culcay makes a quick return to the ring having claimed a unanimous decision victory over Howard Cospolite on June 12th, and the 34-year-old Berliner is confident he will remain Germany’s No.1 rated super welterweight.

“It will be a great battle for the fans and a tough battle between the best super welterweight fighters in Germany,” said Culcay. “I am number one in the German rankings and it will stay that way even after the fight. Thank you AGON Sports & Events for fulfilling my wish. Let’s win this together!”

Team Sauerland promoter Nisse Sauerland is looking forward to seeing Germany’s #1 rated super welterweight take on #2, with the winner of the fight being elevated to number 2 in the IBF world rankings.

“I am very pleased that AGON and the Sauerland team were able to work together to make such a great fight,” said Sauerland. “It’s admirable that Abass has the courage to face a world-class boxer like Jack in just his tenth fight. Jack was previously a Team Sauerland fighter so we know what a great fighter he is.”

The event will take place on August 28th at the Havel Studios in Berlin and there will be further announcements shortly.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't happen below 145lb

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring…

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to "grow up"

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

Vasiliy Lomachenko set to face Teofimo Lopez on September 19

TOP STORIES

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't happen below 145lb

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has lashed out at former WBA champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-1 (20) after their proposed fight fell through. Hooker and Prograis were expected to fight before the…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about a comeback 12 years after his last pro fight. The 47-year-old Californian hasn’t fought since being stopped on his stool at the end of round eight against Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in December 2008. …

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) has demanded a shot at world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36). The 30-year-old Brit has strung together three wins since losing a 12-round points decision to George Groves two years ago, including v…

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to "grow up"

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to

Mike Tyson wants to see former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) become more dedicated to boxing ahead of his third fight with conqueror Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). The due have fought twice already with the first bout ending in a co…

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) could be in line for a shot at WBO champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) according to broadcaster Ben Damon. Moloney scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of rugged Mexican Leonardo Baez i…

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Super flyweight Andrew ‘The Barber’ Moloney 21-1 (14) will get the chance to reclaim his WBA ‘regular’ title when he faces off against conqueror Joshua Franco 17-1-2 (8) later this year. The 29-year-old Australian suffered his first career loss to…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US