Dragon Fire Boxing expands once more into Central America, world title challenger Francisco Fonseca links with Tony Tolj and more

Tony Tolj headed Dragon Fire Boxing has expanded again, as Tolj has partnered up with boxing great Rosendo Alvarez in guiding the career of world title challenger Francisco Fonseca.

Fonseca was arguably unlucky to not walk away with the IBO world super featherweight title, as he fought Alex Dilmaghini to a draw in the United Kingdom. Since then Fonseca has been one of the few to accept the challenge of future star Ryan Garcia in a fight that took place above his natural 130-pound weight class.

Rosendo Alvarez remains the only man to get a draw against the legendary Ricardo Lopez. Alongside Tolj, Alvarez will co-manage and promote Fonseca who returns to the ring on August 4 in Nicaragua on a Buffalo Boxing Promotion.

Tolj discussed further his link up with Fonseca and Alvarez. The Australian said, “I am absolutely delighted to be co-managing Francisco Fonseca alongside a true boxing great in Rosendo Alvarez. Francisco is a top-class fighter, who has shown he is a top-level fighter and I was very happy to be asked to come on board to help the team get the right opportunities to progress Fonseca’s career.

“Rosendo Alvarez is a legend in Central America so I am delighted to be working with him. Buffalo Boxing is one of the leading promotions in the whole of Central America so to link up with them will provide a lot of opportunities not just for Francisco Fonseca, but many of the other Dragon Fire Boxing fighters such as Chilean standout Andres Campos who we also look after amongst other exciting young talents.”

Bufalo boxing promotions SA was founded on March 16, 2013 in the city of Sandino Nicaragua in the city where the Two-time world champion Rosendo el Bufalo Alvarez. Its Founders are Ruth Elizabeth Rodríguez Roa and Rosendo Alvarez.

Buffalo boxing promotions have worked with Canal 6 of Nicaragua since its foundation and they were the first boxing promoter to hold events around the world on 25 April 2020 amid the Covi-19 pandemic with the broadcast of ESPN KNOCKOUNT and ESPN deporte.

Fonseca returns to the ring on August 4 in Nicaragua on a Buffalo Boxing card live on national TV in the country that has produced legendary fighters such as Roman ‘Chocolatito’ Gonzalez. Dragon Fire Boxing’s Tolj opened up about the plans for Fonseca going forward.

He said, “I’m very happy that Fonseca will be back in the ring on August 4 in Nicaragua. It will be on a Buffalo Boxing Promotion and they have been a mainstay promotion in the region for close to two decades now. He will box in front of millions on national television, so this is a really good opportunity for him against a good opponent.

“The plan is to continue to develop Fonseca into a position where the right opportunities will come. Rosendo Alvarez and I will then analyze the next move for him but our goal, for now, is to continue to build Fonseca’s profile prior to getting him big opportunities all over the world. I have a lot of belief in Francisco and the team and I believe the sky’s the limit for Fonseca.”

