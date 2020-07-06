TwitterFacebook

Dragon Fire Boxing's Jeanine Brown receives WBC Humanity Award for services during COVID-19 crisis

6 July 2020
Press Release

Western Australian Jeanine Brown answered the call of duty during the COVID-19 crisis, as the 1-0 professional fighter, who is guided by Tony Tolj’s Dragon Fire Boxing selflessly volunteered her services to the cause, as she enlisted as a COVID-19 nurse during the pandemic.

The mining business is Western Australia is has employment figures of approximately 137,000 people, who have remained in work since the outbreak of the COVID-19 disease and have worked tirelessly to keep Australia’s economy functioning during these difficult times.

Brown, who recently made her professional debut under the guidance of Dragon Fire Boxing, has put her career on hold in order to help those in need during the COVID-19 crisis. The W.A. native discussed why she decided to put her life on hold to help others.

Brown said, “I felt it was my duty to help others. This is who I am as a person and I believed that people needed help, so I reached out to enlist as a nurse during the COVID-19 crisis as I believed that it was the right thing to do.

“I have a 10-month-old son so it was really hard leaving him and being away from him for such a period but I know when he grows up he will understand why I did this as it was the right thing to do in this situation. Hopefully, it will inspire him to do similar things when he grows up when it comes to helping others.

“I have been assisting those in need within the mining industry in Western Australia and I will have been doing this for 3 months by the time the pandemic restrictions ease off. It has been very rewarding helping others and I would do it all again in an instant if called upon.”

Brown has been awarded a humanity award for her efforts to fighting the COVID-19 virus. She joins an elite list of names who have received awards for their humanitarian-based efforts by the World Boxing Council. This includes the likes of Floyd Mayweather Jr, Manny Pacquiao, Tyson Fury and, Amir Khan amongst other illustrious names in the boxing world.

World Boxing Council President Mauricio Sulaiman gave his comment on the efforts of Jeanine Brown and all of the heroes that have emerged from the COVID-19 crisis.

Sulaiman said, “The World Boxing Council created the Heroes for Humanity Award, inspired by boxers who through their kindness, humility, bravery, and resolute, determination, are striving to overcome this terrible blow, get up from a grievous knockdown, and help communities regain their feet, equilibrium and their confidence, throughout the duration of this appalling crisis. We will fight the twelve rounds to victory!

“The WBC is very proud to present Janine Brown this certificate as Thero of the World for your exceptional, steadfast courage and willpower to help others. Thank you for keeping the world safe!”

Brown’s manager, Australian boxing supremo Tony Tolj added his comment, “I am very proud of Jeanine Brown for her efforts in and out of the ring. She is an inspiration to us all and I can’t put into words how much of a standout human being she is.

“I am delighted to see the WBC recognize her hard work. We have two WBC champions in our stable in Steve Gago and Jackson England, and I am delighted that the WBC has recognised another of our boxers for their hard work, this time outside of the ring.”

