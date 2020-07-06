Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won’t happen below 145lb

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has lashed out at former WBA champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-1 (20) after their proposed fight fell through.

Hooker and Prograis were expected to fight before the global coronavirus pandemic effectively put a halt to boxing worldwide.

“Over the time I’ve been spending with my kids, you know, I decided to move up to 147,” the 31-year-old Hooker explained to FightHubTV.

“My last two or three fights I’ve been having trouble making 140. I don’t want to struggle no more, I want to go into the fight strong for the whole 10, 12 rounds.

“Me making 140 take a bigger impact on me fight night because my legs be gone, I be weak making weight. So I decided to move to 147. So I told Regis and my team and Regis is like he ain’t gonna go up to 147.

“He’s like ‘let’s do 144’, but no, that’s still too low because my last couple of fights — my last two been 143 and I couldn’t make that either… They just started calling shots like they the boss of something, like he Floyd Mayweather.”

Southpaw Prograis, 31, has been vocal on social media about the fight, but Hooker has refused to bite.

“I mean, you know, he’s a little girl. He’s a little coward. I can’t make 140 no more, I can’t make 143. What can I do? I’m a big 140 fighter, like 6ft — that’s hard,” Hooker said.

“Takes a lot out of me so I really don’t care what he says. If he thinks I’m scared of him he can come up to 145 and fight me. Other than that, I left it alone because I’m not gonna go tit-for-tat with a little kid.

“We grown men, we can handle this in the ring and if not I’ma move on. He just need attention, he just that guy who need a lot of attention. He want to make himself seem bigger than he is, but he’s not.

“He ain’t a world champ, who are you to call shots? He don’t have the promoter, I have the promoter so I’m not that guy to go tit-for-tat and do stuff on the internet to be seen. So I left it alone.”

