Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to “grow up”

Mike Tyson wants to see former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) become more dedicated to boxing ahead of his third fight with conqueror Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21).

The due have fought twice already with the first bout ending in a controversial draw before Fury dominated the rematch to stop the 34-year-old American in seven one-sided rounds in February.

Wilder, who was on the deck twice before his corner threw in the towel, has exercised his right to an immediate rematch.

The 53-year-old Tyson, who has been teasing his own comeback for a charity match, believes Wilder still poses a threat to Fury but will need to lift his game.

“There’s always a chance. Everyone always has a chance,” Tyson told Fat Joe on Instagram.

“It just depends on how much they want to give in to it. If he wants to dedicate his life to really winning this fight, anything can happen.

“Wilder can still make a lot of money. He shouldn’t feel sad or discouraged. He should continue to go out there and fight with a lot of zest and confidence.

“He’s feeling like he’s given up, ‘Oh my life is over, I made £72million so far but my life is over, oh lord, oh God, I wanna die’.

“Grow up man, let’s just keep going through this until it’s really over.”

The target date for the third fight is December 19, according to Top Rank executive Brad Jacobs, although the country and venue where it will take place is yet to be determined.

“We are focusing on December 19 and are hoping that, by then, we are back to a nearly normal situation,” Jacobs told Sky Sports.

“That may be a 50 per cent capacity. We are looking all over the world, at this point, for the best location for this event. That will be narrowed down and we’ll see where it takes us.”

