Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about a comeback 12 years after his last pro fight.

The 47-year-old Californian hasn’t fought since being stopped on his stool at the end of round eight against Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in December 2008.

“I’ve been thinking about it (a comeback) more and more each day,” said De La Hoya 39-6 (30) said in an interview with CBS Los Angeles’ sportscaster Jim Hill.

“I’ve been actually training and actually running. Who knows if it (a fight) will take place at the end of the year or early next year, but I’m getting there. I feel really good.”

De La Hoya didn’t reveal details of his training regime but said he was looking forward to sparring again in the near future.

“I start sparring in two weeks. Maybe we can have this interview in a couple of weeks. We’ll see how I feel with a black eye,” he said.

De La Hoya won Olympic gold in Barcelona, Spain in 1992 before embarking on a professional career that saw him win world titles across six different weight classes.

The Hall of Famer fought the best of his era, including Felix Trinidad, Pernell Whitaker, Julio Cesar Chavez, Shane Mosley (twice), Ike Quartey, Winky Wright, Fernando Vargas, Floyd Mayweather and Bernard Hopkins.

Since retiring, De La Hoya has become a successful promoter with the eponymous Golden Boy Promotions. Amongst his stable of stars are Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez, IBF super featherweight titleholder Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, former world champion Jorge Linares, unbeaten welterweight Vergil Ortiz Jr and unbeaten lightweight Ryan Garcia.

