What to Do on Your Boxing Rest Days

6 July 2020
As every boxer knows, having rest days is always just as important as having training days. It allows the body to repair itself, and for the mind to relax and reduce stress and tension. This will make you a much better fighter because the more stressed you are, the more likely you are to get hurt, plus you won’t be able to focus on the match ahead.

Yet many boxers find it hard to enjoy their rest days because they are always thinking about boxing. This is no bad thing, but here is some advice on what you can do on your rest days to make the most of them.

Watch Others 

When you love boxing, it’s hard to forget about it entirely, even if it’s just for the day. That’s why many boxers like to go to their gyms to watch other fighters. This is a good idea; if you do this, you can study their techniques and learn from their wins and their mistakes. This is something you should do regularly, even if you think you won’t be able to learn anything.

You don’t have to go to the gym to do this, of course. You can watch a boxing match on TV, or even relive older matches that you can find online. If there is a live match, then this can be a great way to keep up with the fighters who are currently at the top of their game.

Find other activities that will provide the same excitement 

Boxing is an exciting sport to play. However, there are many other activities that provide the same level of thrill as boxing does, such as playing casino games. What a better way to get the heart pumping and excitement rising? Read all about how to play livecasino online  — it can be incredibly enlightening, and by the end of it, you will have the knowledge about how to truly make the most of it to have fun!

Don’t Take Your Gear 

If you still want to go to the gym on your rest day, that’s fine, of course – the choice is yours. You might want to see your friends or watch other fighters (more on that later). However, there is one crucial point to note if you do decide to do this: do not take your boxing gear with you.

If you take your gloves and shorts and anything else you usually take when you are prepared to box, the temptation will always be there. You might decide that you do want to train after all and that your rest day can wait. If you don’t have your gear, then this can’t happen, and you can rest up properly.

Rest 

A rest day is called a rest day for that very reason; resting is essential. As mentioned above, your body needs to have a chance to repair itself, and the more you do and the more active you are on your rest days, the less likely that is to happen.

Don’t feel guilty for not doing anything. Even if you are watching TV or you go out to the park, or you go shopping, these are essential things. You can get chores done, rest your mind, and be completely ready to get back in the ring when you get back to training.

