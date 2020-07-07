TwitterFacebook

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

7 July 2020
casimero-tete09
Triple world champion John Riel Casimero. Photo credit: Sumio Yamada
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero 29-4 (20) has opted to stay in the US rather than return home to the Philippines as he waits to secure a fight.

Casimero surprised many when he knocked out South African world champion Zolani Tete 28-4 (21) in three rounds in Birmingham, UK last November.

The 31-year-old has previously held world title belts at junior flyweight and flyweight but skipped over the super flyweight division entirely to campaign at 118-pounds.

See Also

Casimero was in the frame to face WBA and IBF champion Naoya ‘The Monster’ Inoue 19-0 (16) in the US on April 25 before the global coronavirus pandemic hit.

“We need to get Casimero in top shape,” said international matchmaker and MP Promotions president Sean Gibbons to The Manila Times.

“If no Inoue fight in 2020, we need to make money. I am looking at a lot of options, but nothing [final] yet.”

Top Rank boss Bob Arum admitted to The Manila Times last week that the Inoue fight is unlikely to happen in the short-term as the Japanese phenom is struggling with visa problems.

The earliest possible date for the unification bout would September or October in Las Vegas, but only with a live gate of at least 2,000 people.

With the fight seemingly on the backburner, Gibbons is scouting other options that include American Rau’shee Warren 17-3 (4), Mexican Pedro Guevara 36-3-1 (21) and Australian Jason Moloney 21-1 (18).

“I’m looking at Mexican Pedro Guevara and others,” said Gibbons, who wants Casimero back in the ring no later than October.

Warren dropped a competitive 12-round decision to WBC bantamweight champion Nordine Oubaali of France in Las Vegas in January last year before rebounding with a unanimous decision win over journeyman Gilberto Mendoza in Nashville five months ago.

Former WBC 108-pound champion Guevara has fought everywhere from junior flyweight to super bantamweight over the past three years.

Moloney would make the most attractive option following his dominant seventh-round knockout win over Leonardo Baez at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on a Top Rank-promoted show on June 25.

red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't happen below 145lb

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring…

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to "grow up"

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Andrew Moloney set for rematch against conqueror Joshua Franco

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Michael Hunter leaves Matchroom, looks forward to September return

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray Leonard on all-time welterweight list

Floyd Mayweather lashes out after being listed behind Sugar Ray…

TOP STORIES

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero 29-4 (20) has opted to stay in the US rather than return home to the Philippines as he waits to secure a fight. Casimero surprised many when he knocked out South African world champion Zol…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't happen below 145lb

Former WBO junior welterweight champion Maurice ‘Mighty Mo’ Hooker 27-1-3 (18) has lashed out at former WBA champion Regis ‘Rougarou’ Prograis 24-1 (20) after their proposed fight fell through. Hooker and Prograis were expected to fight before the…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about a comeback 12 years after his last pro fight. The 47-year-old Californian hasn’t fought since being stopped on his stool at the end of round eight against Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas in December 2008. …

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr 29-2 (22) has demanded a shot at world middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36). The 30-year-old Brit has strung together three wins since losing a 12-round points decision to George Groves two years ago, including v…

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to "grow up"

Mike Tyson calls for Deontay Wilder to

Mike Tyson wants to see former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) become more dedicated to boxing ahead of his third fight with conqueror Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21). The due have fought twice already with the first bout ending in a co…

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Jason Moloney could face John Riel Casimero on Lomachenko-Lopez undercard

Bantamweight contender Jason ‘Mayhem’ Moloney 21-1 (18) could be in line for a shot at WBO champion John Riel Casimero 29-4 (20) according to broadcaster Ben Damon. Moloney scored a dominant seventh-round stoppage of rugged Mexican Leonardo Baez i…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US