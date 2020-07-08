Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Ricky Hatton has called on Mike Tyson to cancel his proposed comeback, saying he doesn’t want to his hero get hurt.

The 54-year old Tyson turn pro in 1985 – a full 35 years ago – and became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at age 20 when he knocked out Trevor Berbick in two rounds the following year.

Tyson hasn’t fought since his sixth-round stoppage loss to limited Irishman Kevin McBride in 2005.

Formerly known as “the baddest man on the planet”, Tyson has recently been spruiking a return to the ring for what is widely expected to be a charity match.

No opponent has yet been confirmed.

Hatton, 41, made his own comeback in 2012 three years after getting starched by Manny Pacquiao in two frames.

He was stopped in nine rounds by Vyacheslav Senchenko in what was supposed to be a homecoming fight at Manchester Arena.

“I’ve met Tyson on many occasions and we all know the history with Tyson but it’s inspiring, like Tyson Fury, to see where he has come from to where he is today. He has come on tenfold,” Hatton told Gary Newbon’s Sports Show.

“I hope he’s taking the micky with his talks about making a comeback.

“For his age he looks fantastic in that gym – but he’s still 50-plus and I don’t want to see any of my heroes get hurt.

“I hope I’m in the same shape as Tyson when I’m 53 but we’ve got to save Tyson from himself, or the boxing authorities have got to save him from himself.

“We can’t let Mike fight at 53, no matter how fantastic a shape he’s in.

“Let’s calm it down Mike, you know?!”

This week Tyson revealed he has lost nearly 70 pounds since his high-profile return to training.

“We’ve just been training, boxing, and it feels great man,” the former undisputed heavyweight champion said.

“I come from 289lbs to 220lbs and I feel good.”

