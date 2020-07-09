Australia’s “Dynamite Kid” Mitchell Stapleton ready to explode

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Australias “Dynamite Kid” Mitchell Stapleton ready to explode

Australia’s 21 year old prodigy “The Dynamite Kid” Mitchell Stapleton has not stop training during the global pandemic and eager to add to his perfect professional record 2 wins undefeated with two 1st round devasting Knock Outs.

The Nambucca Heads native who trains with father Ian Stapelton at the famed Sparrows Gym has been putting in the hard yards and continue to improve his boxing fundamentals.

The Dynamite Kid opens up about his future,

“I really want to develop my all round boxing game so when the times right I can open my bag of boxing tricks. I’ve only boxed 2 rounds in the pro game but I know I can the decision should I go the distance.

I would love to one day be World Champion and I know my time will come but as the old saying going I have to clean out my backyard first.

I respectfully would love to get into a position to Challenge ANBF Australian champion Tysinn Best and Australasian Titlist Ben Kite.

I know my manager The Big Boss Man, Tony Tolj will get me the opportunities. He’s the best in the world, look at what he and the Moloney twins have accomplished.

Andrew and Jason are my boxing idols and to be guided by the same team is an absolute honour and Im reading to show the world The Dynamite Kid is ready to Bang!

Leading global boxing manager gives his thoughts on Stapleton.

“Mitchell is a great kid, undefeated as a pro, 5x time National Champion. He’s only 21 but I know the dedication he puts into boxing and his time will come”.

I’m looking forward to seeing his next outing and I’m sure its just the start of big future going forward.

