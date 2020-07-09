TwitterFacebook

Australia’s “Dynamite Kid” Mitchell Stapleton ready to explode

9 July 2020
Img-1594280526071
Australias “Dynamite Kid” Mitchell Stapleton ready to explode

Australia’s 21 year old prodigy “The Dynamite Kid” Mitchell Stapleton has not stop training during the global pandemic and eager to add to his perfect professional record 2 wins undefeated with two 1st round devasting Knock Outs.

The Nambucca Heads native who trains with father Ian Stapelton at the famed Sparrows Gym has been putting in the hard yards and continue to improve his boxing fundamentals.

The Dynamite Kid opens up about his future,

“I really want to develop my all round boxing game so when the times right I can open my bag of boxing tricks. I’ve only boxed 2 rounds in the pro game but I know I can the decision should I go the distance.

I would love to one day be World Champion and I know my time will come but as the old saying going I have to clean out my backyard first.

I respectfully would love to get into a position to Challenge ANBF Australian champion Tysinn Best and Australasian Titlist Ben Kite.

I know my manager The Big Boss Man, Tony Tolj will get me the opportunities. He’s the best in the world, look at what he and the Moloney twins have accomplished.

Andrew and Jason are my boxing idols and to be guided by the same team is an absolute honour and Im reading to show the world The Dynamite Kid is ready to Bang!

Leading global boxing manager gives his thoughts on Stapleton.

“Mitchell is a great kid, undefeated as a pro, 5x time National Champion. He’s only 21 but I know the dedication he puts into boxing and his time will come”.

I’m looking forward to seeing his next outing and I’m sure its just the start of big future going forward.

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) is locked in tense negotiations for a spring showdown against domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10). Parker’s manager David Higgins has accused Fa of knocking back his biggest ever payday. "T…

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander…

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has split from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his fight against Alexander Povetkin. Whyte 27-1 (18) started training with Tibbs four years ago and has overseen his victories against Joseph Parker, Lucas Bro…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) outpointed Kendo Castaneda 17-2 (8) over 10 rounds at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. Zepeda outworked Castaneda, running away the winner by scores…

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Heavyweight Jerry Forrest 26-3 (20) insists he won’t be intimidated when he takes on Carlos Takam 38-5-1 (28) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 32-year-old southpaw was originally scheduled to face Jarrel…

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton has called on Mike Tyson to cancel his proposed comeback, saying he doesn’t want to his hero get hurt. The 54-year old Tyson turn pro in 1985 – a full 35 years ago – and became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at age 20 …

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero 29-4 (20) has opted to stay in the US rather than return home to the Philippines as he waits to secure a fight. Casimero surprised many when he knocked out South African world champion Zol…

