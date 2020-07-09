Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has split from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his fight against Alexander Povetkin.

Whyte 27-1 (18) started training with Tibbs four years ago and has overseen his victories against Joseph Parker, Lucas Browne and Dereck Chisora twice, amongst others.

The 32-year-old Brit is scheduled to face Russian veteran Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex on August 22 live on Sky Sports.

See Also

Whyte announced the split from his trainer on social media.

“Just to let everyone know Mark Tibbs and I are no longer working together as boxer and trainer,” he posted.

“I’m training in Portugal and Mark has a young family and his own new gym in the UK. It means it just hasn’t worked out in the way we had both hoped.

“Mark came into my team four years ago and has helped turn me into the world class boxer that I am today.

“Mark is a great trainer and I will always be grateful to him and his Dad for all they have done.”

Whyte has been the longstanding WBC mandatory contender. He has been guaranteed a shot at the title no later than February 2021.

Tyson Fury 30-0-1 (21) annexed the green belt with a shockingly one-sided victory over previously undefeated American knockout artist Deontay Wilder 42-1-1 (41) in their Las Vegas rematch in February.

Fury had Wilder on the canvas twice before the fight was stopped in the seventh when the towel came in from the corner.

The fight was a rematch of their contentious draw in Los Angeles 14 months earlier.

A third fight between the pair is expected to place later this year.

Read more articles about: Alexander Povetkin, Dillian Whyte

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.