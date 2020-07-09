Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda
Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) outpointed Kendo Castaneda 17-2 (8) over 10 rounds at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night.
Zepeda outworked Castaneda, running away the winner by scores of 97-93, 98-92 and 98-92 after 10 rounds.
The fight as contested at junior welterweight.
Zepeda was victorious by using precise power shots, lateral movement and sound defence, landing 50% (113 of 226) of his power shots while limiting Castaneda to just a 22% connect rate.
Zepeda controlled much of the action after Castaneda took the fight at late notice following the withdrawal of Ivan Baranchyk after the rugged Belarussian suffered a rib injury in training camp.
“He was a late replacement, but he was tough in there,” Zepeda said.
“I didn’t take Kendo lightly because I knew what he was capable of. He had only one loss by decision coming into tonight.
“Anybody with a belt at 140 pounds is who I want to fight.
“A championship fight is my goal, and that is what I am working towards.”
The 31-year-old southpaw from La Puente, California, was coming off a 10-round unanimous decision win over former WBO lightweight champion Jose ‘Sniper’ Pedraza in Las Vegas last September.
Zepeda has twice fought for a world title. In February last year he dropped a majority decision to current WBC and WBO 140-pound champion Juan Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) and was stopped in two rounds by Terry Flanagan 36-2 (14) in a stoush for the vacant WBO 135-pound strap after dislocating his shoulder in 2015.
Zepeda was happy about his performance against Castaneda but said he still has room for improvement.
“It was a good performance,” he said. “I can do better. We’re work harder and harder to get a title shot.”
