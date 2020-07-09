Joyce Looks Forward To “Hard Fight” On July 25th

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Joe Joyce has rejigged his training arrangements ahead of his return to the ring to prepare for his huge and much-anticipated encounter with Daniel Dubois in the autumn.

The Heavyweight rivals are both in action at BT Sports studios when they face German opposition ahead of their clash at London’s O2 on Saturday October 24.

Joyce (10-0, 9KOs) boxes Pfeifer’s stablemate Michael Wallisch (20-3, 13KOs) in a non-title ten rounder in the second show of Frank Warren’s summer series on Saturday July 25.

Dubois (14-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBO International crown against Hamburg’s Russian born Erik Pfeifer (7-0, 5KOs) on Saturday August 29.

Joyce, 34, began training in Las Vegas with Ismael Salas earlier this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic put the brakes on their partnership.

Joyce is being trained by Steve Broughton for the Wallisch battle, but expects to be reunited with Cuban Salas next month ahead of the super-fight against British and Commonwealth King, Dubois.

“I can’t get Ismael into the country for this fight because of coronavirus, but I have Steve Broughton looking after me,” explained WBA Gold champion Joyce.

“After the Wallisch fight I am hoping to be able to go to Las Vegas to train with Salas or get him over here to prepare me for Dubois.

“If we can go to the Vegas next month, I will only ever be in the gym or at the house so the environment will be enclosed.”

Wallisch, 34, turned professional in March 2010 and won his first 19 fights, picking up German and WBO European titles before losing to Christian Hammer.

The Munich man hasn’t boxed since last September when he was defeated by Tony Yoka, the Frenchman who edged out Joyce in the 2016 Olympic final.

“It will be good to shake off the ring rust, get back in there and actually box,” said relieved Joyce whose last outing was a 12 rounds points decision against Bryant Jennings last July.

“Wallisch is good boxer. He has a European style with a high guard and he comes in throwing punches, body shots and head shots.

“It is a good, hard fight. It wasn’t too long ago he was highly ranked so this is a chance for him to get back in the picture.

“There is a bit more pressure on with Dubois in October. I just have to avoid injury, make sure I look good against Wallisch, get myself back into the flow of things and go into the Dubois fight in the best shape possible.”

Also featuring on the July 25th edition live from the BT Sport studio is English welterweight champion Ekow Essuman (13-0) in his maiden contest since signing a promotional agreement with Frank Warren, while there are sure to be further fireworks on the undercard, with Streatham’s Chris Bourke (7-0) challenging for the Southern Area super bantamweight title against the also unbeaten Ramez Mahmood (12-0) from Ilford.

The Battersea banger Denzel Bentley will be looking to extend his unbeaten record and increase his already fearocious reputation in his 13th professional assignment at middleweight, with his Peacock Gym teammate Louie Lynn (6-0) is set for his first big test at featherweight against the Scot Monty Ogilvie (9-1-0) over six rounds.

