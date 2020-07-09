TwitterFacebook

King Arthur Looks To Send KO Warning To Anthony Yarde

9 July 2020
Lyndon Arthur
Photo Credit: Lawrence Lustig
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Lyndon Arthur is focused on knocking out Dec Spelman before getting to grips with Anthony Yarde.

The Mancunian makes the first defence of his Commonwealth Light-Heavyweight championship against Spelman (16-3, 8KOs) on Friday July 31 In the third instalment of Frank Warren’s summer series.

Scunthorpe’s Spelman is one of the toughest 12st 7lb men in Britain and it will be a big ask for Arthur (16-0, 12KOs) to end his challenge inside 12 rounds.

See Also

Arthur, 29, hasn’t boxed since last October when he claimed his title by outpointing Ghana’s Emmanuel Anim, who he floored in round four.

Lyndon said: “Dec might have lost a couple of fights, but he leaves it in there and is a tough, come forward fighter, can take a shot and could be in there for the long haul.

“He is rock solid, but he hasn’t been hit off me. He hasn’t been in with anyone who hits as hard as I do. I am looking to knock him out.

“The Anim fight ticked so many boxes for me. I know I am fit and can do 12 rounds without a problem.

“Anyone I had hit before that fight hadn’t got up, but him getting up and pushing me for 12 rounds was a good experience.

“It was nice to get in there with someone who can give me a good fight after being hurt. I adapted well to that situation.

“If I drop Dec and he gets up and pushes me 12 rounds there won’t be any shock on my part this time.

“Boxing behind closed doors will be like an intense spar with little gloves on, trying to knock each other out.”

Arthur had been due to face Yarde this month in a mouthwatering clash, but the coronavirus crisis has forced a delay.

“Not to fight Yarde in July was initially a blow.” said Arthur.

“I have not fought since October last year so it will be good to get out before the Yarde fight.”

Spelman, 28, won the English title last May when he defeated Kirk Garvey, but Shakan Pitters snatched the crown from him back in September.

He knows this a chance to wreck Arthur’s date with Yarde and book himself that fight later this year.

“The chance of fighting Yarde is driving me on massively,” roared Spelman who combines boxing with his day job as a scaffolder.

“Lyndon has the Yarde fight hanging over him, but if I win then I could get that fight and make life-changing money.

“Lyndon has power, but he is also elusive. I am not stupid enough to think I can outbox him.

“I have got to get in his face, rough him up, use my strength. I can whack a bit as well.

“He knows what I am going to do. I am going to meet him in the middle and we will see who comes on top. This fight is a potential banana skin for him.”

On the same bill at BT Sports studio Belfast’s Caoimhin Agyarko (6-0, 3KOs) will get the chance to show his talents as chief support in his first ten-rounder.

Liverpool trio Nick Ball (12-0, 6KOs), Andrew Cain (5-0, 5KOs) and Brad Strand (3-0, 1KO) are all in action, as Ball takes on Jerome Cambell (6-0, 1KO) in a Super-Featherweight clash and Strand tackles Brett Fidoe (13-62-5, 6KO’s) in super-bantam action. Andrew Cain’s opponent will be confirmed shortly.

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after…

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't happen below 145lb

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring…

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) is locked in tense negotiations for a spring showdown against domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10). Parker’s manager David Higgins has accused Fa of knocking back his biggest ever payday. "T…

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander…

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has split from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his fight against Alexander Povetkin. Whyte 27-1 (18) started training with Tibbs four years ago and has overseen his victories against Joseph Parker, Lucas Bro…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) outpointed Kendo Castaneda 17-2 (8) over 10 rounds at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. Zepeda outworked Castaneda, running away the winner by scores…

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Heavyweight Jerry Forrest 26-3 (20) insists he won’t be intimidated when he takes on Carlos Takam 38-5-1 (28) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 32-year-old southpaw was originally scheduled to face Jarrel…

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton has called on Mike Tyson to cancel his proposed comeback, saying he doesn’t want to his hero get hurt. The 54-year old Tyson turn pro in 1985 – a full 35 years ago – and became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at age 20 …

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero 29-4 (20) has opted to stay in the US rather than return home to the Philippines as he waits to secure a fight. Casimero surprised many when he knocked out South African world champion Zol…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US