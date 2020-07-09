TwitterFacebook

Sheeraz Throws Shade At Scotsman Kean Over No Audience Shows: “He’s Used To It.”

9 July 2020
unnamed
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

WBO European Super Welterweight Champion Hamzah Sheeraz has taken aim at challenger Paul Kean by saying that the behind-closed-doors environment plays into the Scotsman hands as he’s “used to boxing on small shows”.

Ahead of the first behind-closed-doors show on British soil – Friday night, 7pm on BT Sport 1 – Sheeraz said of no audiences: “He’s probably used to boxing on small hall shows, so if anything it plays in his favour.”

Asked if the lack of fans would impact his own performance, Sheeraz insisted ““not at all!”

See Also

“At the end of the day, it’s just going to be me and Paul in a ring smashing each others faces in. Regardless of who’s outside the ring, it’s not going to change anything.

Opponent Kean was equally forthright in his views about fighting in front of a TV audience but no physical crowd.

“A fight’s a fight, you know what I mean? It’s two people in the ring fighting. It could be in your back garden, in the street. A fight’s a fight to me” said Kean, “I’m just happy with the opportunity.”

Sheeraz and Kean have been on a collision course for some time now, with their scrap originally scheduled for the Dubois vs Joyce undercard on April 11.

That fight was subsequently moved back, first to July 11th and most recently until October 24th, and both Hamzah and Paul were happy to move their date completely to make sure they could meet.

Neither believe the delay will impact their performance.

“I don’t really go into camp. I’m always training and I’m always ready. I’ve stayed in shape. Come Friday I’ll be more than ready.

“Anything he’s bringing fight night I’ll be more than ready for”, said Hamzah.

Kean went further still and said that Lockdown has actually helped his preparations.

The Scotsman usually balances boxing with a full-time job but Lockdown has allowed him to devote more time to his training, with the exception of the odd Zoom PT session he’s been providing to punters.

“It’s been good… I’ve got a full time job, so Lockdown has been perfect for me as i’ve been able to train as a professional for the first time. It couldn’t have worked out any better for me. It’s given me more time to prepare.”

Hamzah enters the ring as the WBO European Champion, a title he claimed by toppling Ryan Kelly in Birmingham late last year.

The young man from Ilford believes that that experience, against a tough and well-rated opponent, has given him an extra fire in his belly to push on up the rankings.

“When I fought Ryan Kelly for the title it was different as I was still a prospect. Now i’ve got the belt, if anything, it’s given me more hunger as I don’t want to lose my belt, I don’t want to lose my position… I’m definitely not going to let that go.”

Kean was quick to reply that, despite Hamzah’s big-time experience, he and his team were ready to spring the upset.

He said: “I’m confident in my ability as well. Me and my team are more than confident in coming down and doing the business.

“This is a big opportunity for me and I’m ready to take it with both hands. I’ve been around the fight game a long time, I was a kickboxer before I was a boxer so I’m very experienced.”

A clearly unimpressed Sheeraz laughed and, with a final pre-fight pun, simply replied “Come fight night we’ll see how keen he really is.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after…

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't happen below 145lb

Maurice Hooker labels Regis Prograis a coward, says fight won't…

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring return

Oscar De La Hoya insists he is serious about ring…

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

Chris Eubank Jr ready for Canelo Alvarez in September

TOP STORIES

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) is locked in tense negotiations for a spring showdown against domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10). Parker’s manager David Higgins has accused Fa of knocking back his biggest ever payday. "T…

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander…

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Leading heavyweight contender Dillian Whyte has split from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of his fight against Alexander Povetkin. Whyte 27-1 (18) started training with Tibbs four years ago and has overseen his victories against Joseph Parker, Lucas Bro…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda

Former world title challenger Jose ‘Chon’ Zepeda 32-2 (25) outpointed Kendo Castaneda 17-2 (8) over 10 rounds at the ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Tuesday night. Zepeda outworked Castaneda, running away the winner by scores…

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Heavyweight Jerry Forrest 26-3 (20) insists he won’t be intimidated when he takes on Carlos Takam 38-5-1 (28) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 32-year-old southpaw was originally scheduled to face Jarrel…

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton advises Mike Tyson to call off comeback

Ricky Hatton has called on Mike Tyson to cancel his proposed comeback, saying he doesn’t want to his hero get hurt. The 54-year old Tyson turn pro in 1985 – a full 35 years ago – and became the youngest heavyweight champion of the world at age 20 …

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as…

John Riel Casimero on the hunt for new opponent as Naoya Inoue fight seems unlikely

WBO bantamweight champion John Riel ‘Quadro Alas’ Casimero 29-4 (20) has opted to stay in the US rather than return home to the Philippines as he waits to secure a fight. Casimero surprised many when he knocked out South African world champion Zol…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US