Weigh-In Results: Foster v Beech, 7PM Tomorrow, B1 Sport 1

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

After 118 days of being locked down, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions are delighted to be able to say ‘BOXING IS BACK’.

After a successful, and socially distanced, weigh-in earlier today we can now confirm that all five of the events bouts are ready to go.

All the action will be live on BT SPORT 1 from 7pm tomorrow evening, Friday 10th July.

See Also

Pictures from the weigh-in can be accessed here

Official weights below:

Brad Foster – 8st 8.5lbs

James Beech Jr – 8st 9.75lbs

Hamzah Sheeraz – 10st 13.5lbs

Paul Kean – 10st 13.25lbs

Mark Chamberlain – 9st 11.5lbs

Stu Greener – 9st 9.5lbs

David Adeleye – 15st 9.25lbs

Matt Gordon – 17st 5.25lbs

Dorin Krasmaru – 17st 11.75lbs

Phil Williams – 17st 13.5lbs

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.