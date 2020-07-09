Weigh-In Results: Foster v Beech, 7PM Tomorrow, B1 Sport 1
After 118 days of being locked down, Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions are delighted to be able to say ‘BOXING IS BACK’.
After a successful, and socially distanced, weigh-in earlier today we can now confirm that all five of the events bouts are ready to go.
All the action will be live on BT SPORT 1 from 7pm tomorrow evening, Friday 10th July.
Official weights below:
Brad Foster – 8st 8.5lbs
James Beech Jr – 8st 9.75lbs
Hamzah Sheeraz – 10st 13.5lbs
Paul Kean – 10st 13.25lbs
Mark Chamberlain – 9st 11.5lbs
Stu Greener – 9st 9.5lbs
David Adeleye – 15st 9.25lbs
Matt Gordon – 17st 5.25lbs
Dorin Krasmaru – 17st 11.75lbs
Phil Williams – 17st 13.5lbs
