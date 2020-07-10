TwitterFacebook

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win over Cesar Juarez

10 July 2020
Carlos_Castro_vs_Cesar_Juarez_action8-770×570
Carlos Castro vs Cesar Juarez. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Super bantamweight contender Carlos Castro 26-0 (11) has called for a world title shot following his dominant fourth-round knockout of former world title challenger Cesar Juarez 25-9 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

The 26-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona was in control throughout the bout, landing solid blows to the body and head before Juarez’s corner pulled him out of the fight between the fourth and fifth rounds.

Castro, who is ranked in the top 10 by three of the four major sanctioning bodies, said he would be open to fighting for the vacant WBO belt after ESPN reported that current champion Emmanuel Navarrete would be moving up in weight.

Castro also singled out WBC boss Rey Vargas as a potential target.

“I’m ranked No. 2 in the division,” he said in the post-fight interview. “If I have to do a mandatory, (I’ll do whatever it takes), fight for the interim title, give me the names.

“I want Rey Vargas, whoever’s at my division, I want to be the world champion.”

Juarez, 28, came out intending to pressure Castro, but Castro’s jab to the body kept Juarez at bay. Castro landed six jabs to Juarez’s body and two additional power shots to the body in the first frame.

According to CompuBox, Juarez landed all six of his power shots to Castro’s body in the following round but was still outlanded 20-8 and outworked 62-42.

Things didn’t get any better for Juarez in the third and fourth rounds as Castro continued to increase the pressure, landing 78 of 182 punches, 31 of them body shots, to Juarez’s 23 of 114.

Juarez took a lot of punishment in those two rounds, and at the end of the fourth frame his corner wisely saved him from further punishment.

Castro credited the victory to his hard work in the gym and the time spent studying his opponent.

“My team worked tremendously hard,” he said. “We saw some stuff other fighters didn’t work on him, so we capitalised on that.”

