TwitterFacebook

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

10 July 2020
Carlos_Takam_vs_Jerry_Forrest_action4-770×530
Carlos Takam vs Jerry Forrest. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Heavyweight Carlos Takam 39-5-1 (28) overcame a less than perfect preparation to outpoint Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest 26-4 (20) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night.

The 39-year-old stepped in as a late replacement after original opponent Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller failed a drugs test.

Takam was supposed to face Oscar Rivas on June 14 before Rivas was forced to withdraw with an injury.

See Also

“The preparation for this fight was not easy,” Takam said to ESPN’s Bernardo Osuna after the fight.

“I was supposed to fight June 14 versus Rivas but Mr Rivas could not fight because he had an injury. My promoter (Joe DeGuardia of Star Boxing) called me and said he had a fight for me.

“I checked out Jerry Forrest and said, ‘okay, let’s go’. He asked if I was sure. I told him I’m ready to fight anybody.”

Takam got out to an early lead against 32-year-old southpaw Forrest although he suffered a cut under his right eye from an accidental headclash that seemed to bother him throughout the bout.

According to CompuBox, Takam almost doubled Forrest’s punch output in the first round, throwing 42 punches to 22 and lading twice as many shots at 10-5.

The set up the story of the first half of the fight, with Takam simply proving the busier and more accurate boxer.

As the fight progressed, Takam bounced less and rested more, but Forrest failed to take advantage of this more stationary version of Takam who outworked him in every round up to the eighth.

Forrest staged a mini-rally in the late rounds, outlanding Takam in rounds 9 and 10, but that proved to be too little too late.

In the final tally, the veteran Takam landed 106 of 455 punches over ten rounds, while the younger Forrest landed 70 of 321 punches.

All three judges awarded the fight to Takam by scores of 96-94 (Max DeLuca), 98-92 (Dave Moretti) and 97-93 (Patricia Morse Jarman).

Takam is hoping the Rivas fight can be rescheduled before another world title shot.

“I want to fight Oscar Rivas or [WBC champion] Tyson Fury,” he said of his future plans.

“I want anyone in the top five at heavyweight or a world title shot if that materializes.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win over Cesar Juarez

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win…

Mikey Garcia still focused on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia still focused on Manny Pacquiao fight

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

Vasiliy Lomachenko opens training camp for Teofimo Lopez fight

Vasiliy Lomachenko opens training camp for Teofimo Lopez fight

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander Povetkin bout

Dillian Whyte splits from trainer Mark Tibbs ahead of Alexander…

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after outpointing Kendo Castaneda

Jose Zepeda sets his sights on world title shot after…

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

Jerry Forrest: “I have to hurt Carlos Takam”

TOP STORIES

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Heavyweight Carlos Takam 39-5-1 (28) overcame a less than perfect preparation to outpoint Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest 26-4 (20) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 39-year-old stepped in as a late replacement a…

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win…

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win over Cesar Juarez

Super bantamweight contender Carlos Castro 26-0 (11) has called for a world title shot following his dominant fourth-round knockout of former world title challenger Cesar Juarez 25-9 (19) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thurs…

Mikey Garcia still focused on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia still focused on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia 40-1 (30) is still holding out hope a fight against Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) can be made. The 32-year-old Californian is coming off a 12-round decision win over Jessie Vargas in February. The victory came almost a year after his dis…

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) warned WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) to remain patient. Crawford was responding to comments from Ramirez about the possibility of moving up in weig…

Vasiliy Lomachenko opens training camp for Teofimo Lopez fight

Vasiliy Lomachenko opens training camp for Teofimo Lopez fight

Unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko 14-1 (10) has kicked off his training camp ahead of his fight against IBF titleholder Teofimo ‘El Brooklyn’ Lopez 15-0 (12) according to ESPN’s Mark Kriegel. No official announcement has yet been mad…

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Joseph Parker's team accuse Junior Fa of running scared

Former WBO heavyweight champion Joseph Parker 27-2 (21) is locked in tense negotiations for a spring showdown against domestic rival Junior Fa 19-0 (10). Parker’s manager David Higgins has accused Fa of knocking back his biggest ever payday. "T…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US