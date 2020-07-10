TwitterFacebook

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

10 July 2020
Terence Crawford
Anthony Cocks

Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

WBO welterweight champion Terence ‘Bud’ Crawford 36-0 (27) warned WBC and WBO junior welterweight champion Jose Carlos Ramirez 25-0 (17) to remain patient.

Crawford was responding to comments from Ramirez about the possibility of moving up in weight to face the undefeated 32-year-old Nebraskan.

“Jose Ramirez, be patient, young fellow. In due time when you’re ready, I’ll be right here to hand you your first loss gladly,” Crawford said on social media.

Californian Ramirez, 27, recently told FightHype that a fight against Crawford should be easy to make.

“Crawford is signed with Top Rank, and that’s the easiest fight to make happen,” Ramirez said.

“I definitely, if that’s the opportunity Top Rank gives me, I’ll definitely go for a title eliminator for the WBO.

“I believe that’s the title he has and go and fight Crawford. Right now, I’m a super lightweight, but when I do decide to make that move to the welterweight division, we need to stop and think. I’m going to be putting on extra weight.

“I’m going to be much stronger. I’m going to focus on my nutrition part to put the weight the proper way. So you’re definitely going to see a much bigger and stronger Jose Ramirez.

“Don’t compare Crawford and me with the fighter I am now. Wait to compare me once I make that move and see how much stronger I get. I’m looking forward to making that move and facing a guy like Crawford.”

Ramirez was expected to face WBA and IBF 140-pound champion Josh ‘The Tartan Tornado’ Taylor 16-0 (12) later this year although that fight seems unlikely now due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

