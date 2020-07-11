Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the big names

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) has put the big names on notice as he awaits news of his next assignment.

The 21-year-old from San Francisco who fights out of Las Vegas paid respect to unified lightweight champion Vasiliy Lomachenko, but said the Ukrainian star avoided a fight with him.

“Vasiliy Lomachenko is a true professional and considered to be a top five pound-for-pound champion,” he said.

“I challenged him for the WBC lightweight world title and I didn’t get the big fight I wanted, but I got the belt I deserved by stopping Zaur Abdullaev and becoming Vasiliy Lomachenko’s mandatory challenger to the lightweight world title.

“Ironically, the big fight never happened because Lomachenko and Top Rank petitioned the WBC not to fight me and award him the franchise title.

“I then petitioned the WBC to elevate me from interim champion, to full world champion, because Lomachenko chose not to fight me and I had previously beat the highest ranked fighter available.

“Let’s make this clear, you can’t win the franchise title and you can’t challenge a franchise champion.

“I’m 21-years old and I’m the WBC world lightweight champion and I believe in fighting mandatory challengers. The 135-pound unification runs through me. Enough said!

“At this point in my career I don’t mind mandatories at all because it forces the best fighters in my division to get in the ring with me. They can run but they can’t hide. Mandatory for me means mandatory cash.

“It’s good to be in a stacked division. If I can I’m going to fight all of them. I hope Teofimo Lopez beats Loma and then fights me in a unification for all the belts like he promised Mauricio Sulaiman.

“To me, it looks like Luke Campbell is looking forward to the opportunity of getting beat up by me more than Ryan Garcia is looking forward to it.

“I’m guessing in Ryan’s defence, he’s never lost so he’s moving a little different and trying to stay undefeated, but I don’t think Eddy Reynoso and Golden Boy really don’t want him to fight me yet.

“Luke is accustomed to losing big fights, we know he’s come up short more than once. I think he has more of an ‘I don’t give a damn attitude’ and I’m cool with that too!

“As far as Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis? I don’t like throwing water on a drowning man but leaving a stacked 135-pound division to take a fight at super featherweight kind of tells you where he’s at.

“It’s no secret I’m a problem at 135-pounds. I know Jose Ramirez ain’t sleeping good at night either, he got Haney at 140-pounds or Terence Crawford at 147-pounds problems to think about. I don’t wish that on anybody.

“Josh Taylor is an easier fight for Ramirez then me or Bud, but it’s still a tough 50/50 fight. Ramirez is out here looking like food on the low.”

Haney said the global coronavirus pandemic has given him some much-needed time off to rest his body but admits he is keen to get back in the ring.

“This pandemic is something we’ve never seen. It’s tough on everyone around the world,” he said.

“We’ve all been in quarantine for the last few months, including myself, and fortunately staying at home is the best place to be. Similar in many ways to training camp.

“I pray to God things get back to normal soon. I’m anxious to get back in the ring as soon as the experts give the green light. I want all the smoke.”

