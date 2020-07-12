TwitterFacebook

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III being targeted for Cinco de Mayo

12 July 2020
Canelo-Alvarez-and-Gennady-Golovkin-pose-after-the-press-conference
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications.

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is willing to entertain the idea of a third fight against old rival Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35), according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez.

Initial discussions have begun about a fight to take place on Cinco de Mayo in May 2021.

Alvarez holds a draw and a win against Golovkin in two classic and keenly contested encounters in 2017 and 2018 respectively, with the result of the first fight in particular remaining contentious amongst certain pundits and fans.

The 29-year-old Mexican superstar has since logged wins over Rocky Fielding at super middleweight, Daniel Jacobs back down at middleweight and an 11th round knockout win over Sergey Kovalev up at light heavyweight.

Golden Boy Promotion’s Gomez, who promotes Alvarez, told Sky Sports: “We have had some discussions about doing the third fight with Golovkin which would be very exciting.

“He is willing to entertain that third fight.

“Hopefully we can surprise everybody by getting that fight going next year.

“They both realise now that their events were very successful. For them, monetarily, it would be very beneficial to fight again.

“More than anything, the fans are very interested. Both fights were very close and exciting.

“They both realise that now.

“They are both open to the fight.”

Golovkin is coming off a tougher-than-expected 12-round unanimous decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko at Madison Square Garden last October.

The 38-year-old Kazakh has previously expressed his frustration at being unable to get a third fight with Alvarez.

“You think somebody respects Canelo? Nobody,” Golovkin said last year.

“You think somebody respects Golden Boy? Nobody.

“It is so bad, the situation. People support my side, my style. Nobody supports these guys.”

Alvarez was asked about a potential third fight with Golovkin after beating Kovalev.

“It’s not a challenge for me. We fought 24 rounds and I beat him. But if it represents business, then why not?” he said.

IBF middleweight titleholder Golovkin is expected to face Kamil Szeremeta in a mandatory title defence in his next bout while Alvarez is hopefully of securing an opponent for September.

Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks told Sky Sports: “I’m a fan who wants it as well. I have a lot of information from the first fights.

“Canelo has also made adjustments every fight so I can’t stare at their previous fights and think: ‘This is how it will go’.

“It’s good to watch their previous fights but not good to focus on, because each fighter looks different now.

“Those fights are not a blueprint to say: ‘This is what we will do’.”

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

