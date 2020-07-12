Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Drug cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) should be considered an attempted murderer, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Top Rank boss is furious with the heavyweight for his second failed drugs test in little more than a year.

Miller was scheduled to face WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) in New York in June last year before testing positive for a number of banned performance enhancing drugs.

In that case he dodged a bullet, with the New York State Athletic Commission unable to suspend him as he hadn’t renewed his boxing licence at the time.

The 31-year-old Brooklynite was expected to make his return to the ring in Las Vegas on Thursday against untested Jerry Forrest but once again returned a dirty test and was kicked off the card.

“I look at it this way, if a fighter takes performance enhancing drugs getting ready to participate in a fight, then I look at it as attempted murder,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“What happened in New York, he didn’t have a licence. He tested dirty and the fight was off.

“When we went to the Nevada Commission to schedule him for a fight, we told the Nevada Commission, ‘look, if he had been licence in New York, they would’ve given him a one-year suspension. So let’s do it ourselves, keep him out for the year.’

“They did [license him] and then he tested dirty again.

“Now it’s up to the commission to determine the penalty and I believe that it’ll either be multi-year or life.

“If he isn’t banned for life, then I believe it’ll be a multi-year suspension.

“And if you’re asking me if I’d continue my contract with him, the answer is – ‘not in your life!’ Jarrell Miller will never fight on a Top Rank card!”

