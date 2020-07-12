Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum
Drug cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) should be considered an attempted murderer, according to promoter Bob Arum.
The Top Rank boss is furious with the heavyweight for his second failed drugs test in little more than a year.
Miller was scheduled to face WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) in New York in June last year before testing positive for a number of banned performance enhancing drugs.
In that case he dodged a bullet, with the New York State Athletic Commission unable to suspend him as he hadn’t renewed his boxing licence at the time.
The 31-year-old Brooklynite was expected to make his return to the ring in Las Vegas on Thursday against untested Jerry Forrest but once again returned a dirty test and was kicked off the card.
“I look at it this way, if a fighter takes performance enhancing drugs getting ready to participate in a fight, then I look at it as attempted murder,” Arum told talkSPORT.
“What happened in New York, he didn’t have a licence. He tested dirty and the fight was off.
“When we went to the Nevada Commission to schedule him for a fight, we told the Nevada Commission, ‘look, if he had been licence in New York, they would’ve given him a one-year suspension. So let’s do it ourselves, keep him out for the year.’
“They did [license him] and then he tested dirty again.
“Now it’s up to the commission to determine the penalty and I believe that it’ll either be multi-year or life.
“If he isn’t banned for life, then I believe it’ll be a multi-year suspension.
“And if you’re asking me if I’d continue my contract with him, the answer is – ‘not in your life!’ Jarrell Miller will never fight on a Top Rank card!”
