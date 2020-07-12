TwitterFacebook

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum

12 July 2020
miller-arum
Bob Arum with Jarrell Miller in happier times. Photo credit: Mikey Williams/Top Rank
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Drug cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) should be considered an attempted murderer, according to promoter Bob Arum.

The Top Rank boss is furious with the heavyweight for his second failed drugs test in little more than a year.

Miller was scheduled to face WBA, WBO and IBF champion Anthony Joshua 23-1 (21) in New York in June last year before testing positive for a number of banned performance enhancing drugs.

See Also

In that case he dodged a bullet, with the New York State Athletic Commission unable to suspend him as he hadn’t renewed his boxing licence at the time.

The 31-year-old Brooklynite was expected to make his return to the ring in Las Vegas on Thursday against untested Jerry Forrest but once again returned a dirty test and was kicked off the card.

“I look at it this way, if a fighter takes performance enhancing drugs getting ready to participate in a fight, then I look at it as attempted murder,” Arum told talkSPORT.

“What happened in New York, he didn’t have a licence. He tested dirty and the fight was off.

“When we went to the Nevada Commission to schedule him for a fight, we told the Nevada Commission, ‘look, if he had been licence in New York, they would’ve given him a one-year suspension. So let’s do it ourselves, keep him out for the year.’

“They did [license him] and then he tested dirty again.

“Now it’s up to the commission to determine the penalty and I believe that it’ll either be multi-year or life.

“If he isn’t banned for life, then I believe it’ll be a multi-year suspension.

“And if you’re asking me if I’d continue my contract with him, the answer is – ‘not in your life!’ Jarrell Miller will never fight on a Top Rank card!”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according…

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says Manny Pacquiao fight unlikely to happen

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says…

Callum Smith and John Ryder on the shortlist to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith and John Ryder on the shortlist to face…

Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the big names

Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the…

Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola in deep discussions for all-action heavyweight scrap

Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola in deep discussions for…

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win over Cesar Juarez

Carlos Castro calls for world title shot following dominant win…

Mikey Garcia still focused on Manny Pacquiao fight

Mikey Garcia still focused on Manny Pacquiao fight

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

Terence Crawford warns Jose Carlos Ramirez to remain patient

TOP STORIES

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according…

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum

Drug cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) should be considered an attempted murderer, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank boss is furious with the heavyweight for his second failed drugs test in little more than a year. Miller w…

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says…

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says Manny Pacquiao fight unlikely to happen

Fast-rising welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) is ready to test his mettle against any of the top 147-pounders after his fight against seasoned campaigner Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) later this month. The destructive 22-year-old …

Callum Smith and John Ryder on the shortlist to face…

Callum Smith and John Ryder on the shortlist to face Canelo Alvarez in September

World middleweight champion Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) could face either Callum Smith 27-0 (19) or John Ryder 28-5 (16) in his next fight, according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez. WBA super middleweight champion Smith succes…

Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the…

Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the big names

WBC lightweight champion Devin ‘The Dream’ Haney 24-0 (15) has put the big names on notice as he awaits news of his next assignment. The 21-year-old from San Francisco who fights out of Las Vegas paid respect to unified lightweight champion Vasili…

Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola in deep discussions for…

Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola in deep discussions for all-action heavyweight scrap

Former unified heavyweight champion Andy ‘The Destroyer’ Ruiz Jr 33-2 (22) is in negotiations to face former three-time world title challenger Chris ‘The Nightmare’ Arreola 38-6-1 (33). The 30-year-old Mexican-American is on the comeback trail aft…

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Carlos Takam outpoints Jerry Forrest, wants Tyson Fury, Oscar Rivas

Heavyweight Carlos Takam 39-5-1 (28) overcame a less than perfect preparation to outpoint Jerry ‘Slugger’ Forrest 26-4 (20) at ‘The Bubble’ at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday night. The 39-year-old stepped in as a late replacement a…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US