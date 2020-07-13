Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) has warned Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) it will take more than a left hook to beat him.

The heavyweight pair are scheduled to meet at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex in the UK on August 22.

The 40-year-old Povetkin says he wasn’t surprised when the fight against Whyte was made as it had been discussed in the past.

“I didn’t think anything special because it was discussed before. I thought it’s a good fight and a good opponent, why do I need anything else,” said Povetkin to Matchroom Boxing.

“Dillian Whyte behaved himself very good, and that’s why it was positive.

“If he wants to trash talk, it can be a different atmosphere. I expect him to be in good shape. What about his last fight. It can happen to anybody. What’s important is you win.

In his last outing Whyte, 32, looked out of shape as he outpointed Mariusz Wach over 10 rounds in Saudi Arabia last December.

At 271-pounds he came in a full stone heavier than when he knocked out Dereck Chisora with a left hook in the 11th round in London 12 months earlier.

“Maybe something didn’t go as he expected, but he won,” Povetkin said. That’s the most important. I didn’t think especially about the left hook. This is not the key to win.

“Every punch can make an effect and make you lose or win, but the most dangerous punch is the one that you don’t see. It’s not only the left hook.”

Povetkin, who is coming of a 12-round split draw against world-rated Michael Hunter on the same card that featured Whyte-Wach last year, admitted he made some mistakes in that fight but insisted he isn’t reaching the end of his career just yet.

“I don’t see this as a last chance,” he said. “What’s most important is my preparation and my boxing. Box beautiful with a result. The key factors depend on my training and my conditions.

“With my motivation, I’m ready to box wherever my age.

“I made a few mistakes against Michael Hunter. That’s why it looks this way. I had to recover, but I won’t make these mistakes with Dillian Whyte, that’s for sure.

“Having amateur experience gives some advantages to the boxer, but this is not the key.

“You have to go through many professional fights, but an amateur career like Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, it shows this is a significant advantage for the boxer.”

As for what fans can expect, Povetkin said: “They must expect a beautiful and tremendous fight.”

