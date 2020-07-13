Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26 in Townsville

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

The fight between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) is back on for August 26 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia after previously being postponed due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

The junior middleweight bout was originally scheduled for April 22 at the same venue.

The current Queensland state regulations allow for stadiums to be filled to 50 percent capacity, meaning up to 16,000 fans will be able to attend.

The 32-year-old Horn thrilled that the fight was back on.

“I can’t tell you how happy I am,” he said.

“To finally have a new date and to know I’ll be fighting in Townsville in front of a home crowd is just great.

“I’m also proud that this fight will do it’s bit to help Queensland’s economy get moving again and especially North Queensland.”

Tszyu’s famous father Kostya fought Ismael Chaves in a WBC world title eliminator in Townsville in 1997, knocking him out in three rounds.

Sydney’s Tszyu is looking to follow that lead.

“I’m really excited for this fight. My dad fought in front of packed Townsville Stadium. I hope to put on a great show for everyone,” said the 25-year-old Tszyu.

Co-promoters Dean Lonergan and Matt Rose, who were reluctant to push ahead with the fight without a live gate, are both delighted the fight is back on.

“This is a fight all Australia wants to see and waiting a few more months has only added to the excitement and expectation,” Lonergan said.

“It’s fantastic that this showdown will still be staged at Townsville’s wonderful new stadium and I applaud the Queensland Government and Tourism Events Queensland for their efforts to help reschedule the fight for August 26.”

Matt Rose also thanked the efforts of the Queensland Government for ensuring the blockbuster is going ahead.

“It’s going to be worth the extra wait because I can assure you this will be a fight for the ages and one Townsville will long remember,” Rose said.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk welcomed the fight to the Sunshine State, saying she expected the event would be a sell-out.

“This blockbuster event will be a big shot in the arm too for the Townsville economy,” Palaszczuk said.

“Jeff Horn is one of Queensland’s favourite sporting star. I know the people of Townsville and North Queensland will jump at the chance to see him box in their own backyard.

“We built the Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville to attract world-class sporting and entertainment events and it’s the perfect showcase for the region.

“The Elton John concert at the venue was a sell-out and I’m confident the Horn v Tszyu fight will be too.”

