Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year on

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has reflected on his first career loss to Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) one year on after their clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 31-year-old from Clearwater, Florida, who was having just his third fight in three years due to injury, dropped an agonisingly close split decision by scores of 112-115, 114-113 and 112-115.

Thurman said his training camp was less than ideal for a number of reasons.

“There were a lot of variables,” Thurman said to PepTalkUK. “The number one thing that I blame is my weight control. When it comes to self-discipline, I failed at that. My hand was a little bit of an issue as well. I had to cut sparring short many times.

“My preparation and where I was at in my sparring, I was not happy. Normally I’m turning it up on my sparring partners but I was just not at a certain level.

“It was just a rough year for me, I can admit that. I just wasn’t 100 percent.”

It looked like it was going to be a short night for Pacquiao, 41, when he decked Thurman late in the opening round.

Up until that point Thurman appeared to be winning the round, which was ultimately the difference on the scorecards.

“There’s no one going to beat me by one point ever again,” Thurman continued. “It’s going to be hard or a lot of people. The fight wasn’t lost in the first round. It was lost somewhere around the tenth.

“There was a moment where I saw the fight pretty much as a draw. It was in that moment where I accepted a draw with two rounds to go where I lost the fight.

“I believe if I had pushed and convinced myself that I need a knockdown, even if I fell short of it, maybe the performance of that would have led to something other than a one-point decision in his favour.”

The welterweight division remains one of the deepest in boxing and Thurman sees himself as one of the major players at 147-pounds.

“It’s really about what doors open up,” he said. “I can fight Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia or Danny Garcia. I would be surprised if a fight with Errol Spence popped up right away but there are so many opportunities.”

