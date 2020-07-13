TwitterFacebook

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year on

13 July 2020
Pacquiao-Thurman-2
Manny Pacquiao vs Keith Thurman. Photo credit: AP Photo/John Locher
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has reflected on his first career loss to Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) one year on after their clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 31-year-old from Clearwater, Florida, who was having just his third fight in three years due to injury, dropped an agonisingly close split decision by scores of 112-115, 114-113 and 112-115.

Thurman said his training camp was less than ideal for a number of reasons.

See Also

“There were a lot of variables,” Thurman said to PepTalkUK. “The number one thing that I blame is my weight control. When it comes to self-discipline, I failed at that. My hand was a little bit of an issue as well. I had to cut sparring short many times.

“My preparation and where I was at in my sparring, I was not happy. Normally I’m turning it up on my sparring partners but I was just not at a certain level.

“It was just a rough year for me, I can admit that. I just wasn’t 100 percent.”

It looked like it was going to be a short night for Pacquiao, 41, when he decked Thurman late in the opening round.

Up until that point Thurman appeared to be winning the round, which was ultimately the difference on the scorecards.

“There’s no one going to beat me by one point ever again,” Thurman continued. “It’s going to be hard or a lot of people. The fight wasn’t lost in the first round. It was lost somewhere around the tenth.

“There was a moment where I saw the fight pretty much as a draw. It was in that moment where I accepted a draw with two rounds to go where I lost the fight.

“I believe if I had pushed and convinced myself that I need a knockdown, even if I fell short of it, maybe the performance of that would have led to something other than a one-point decision in his favour.”

The welterweight division remains one of the deepest in boxing and Thurman sees himself as one of the major players at 147-pounds.

“It’s really about what doors open up,” he said. “I can fight Shawn Porter, Mikey Garcia or Danny Garcia. I would be surprised if a fight with Errol Spence popped up right away but there are so many opportunities.”

Read more articles about: ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26 in Townsville

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26…

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year on

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year…

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III being targeted for Cinco de Mayo

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III being targeted for Cinco…

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according…

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says Manny Pacquiao fight unlikely to happen

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says…

Callum Smith and John Ryder on the shortlist to face Canelo Alvarez in September

Callum Smith and John Ryder on the shortlist to face…

Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the big names

Devin Haney claims Vasiliy Lomachenko ducked him, calls out the…

Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola in deep discussions for all-action heavyweight scrap

Andy Ruiz Jr and Chris Arreola in deep discussions for…

TOP STORIES

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than…

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Russian veteran Alexander Povetkin 35-2-1 (24) has warned Dillian Whyte 27-1 (18) it will take more than a left hook to beat him. The heavyweight pair are scheduled to meet at the Matchroom Fight Camp in Brentwood, Essex in the UK on August 22. …

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26 in Townsville

The fight between former WBO welterweight champion Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) and Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) is back on for August 26 at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville, Australia after previously being postponed due to the global coronavirus pande…

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year…

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year on

Former WBA welterweight champion Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman 29-1 (22) has reflected on his first career loss to Manny Pacquiao 62-7-2 (39) one year on after their clash at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada. The 31-year-old from Clearwater, Florida,…

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III being targeted for Cinco…

Canelo Alvarez vs Gennadiy Golovkin III being targeted for Cinco de Mayo

World middleweight champion Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36) is willing to entertain the idea of a third fight against old rival Gennadiy Golovkin 40-1-1 (35), according to Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez. Initial discussions have begu…

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according…

Disgraced drug cheat Jarrell Miller is an attempted murderer, according to Bob Arum

Drug cheat Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller 23-0-1 (20) should be considered an attempted murderer, according to promoter Bob Arum. The Top Rank boss is furious with the heavyweight for his second failed drugs test in little more than a year. Miller w…

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says…

Vergil Ortiz Jr wants Terence Crawford, Errol Spence Jr, says Manny Pacquiao fight unlikely to happen

Fast-rising welterweight knockout artist Vergil Ortiz Jr 15-0 (15) is ready to test his mettle against any of the top 147-pounders after his fight against seasoned campaigner Samuel Vargas 31-5-2 (14) later this month. The destructive 22-year-old …

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US