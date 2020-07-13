Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Buddy McGirt has joined Bernard Hopkins in saying he would prefer to have the legacy of Manny Pacquiao over Floyd Mayweather Jr despite the undefeated American defeating the Filipino superstar on points in Las Vegas five years ago.

Leading trainer McGirt, who was inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame last year, made the comments in an interview with Elie Seckbach this week.

“I’d say the eight-division champion because it’s something you will always be remembered for,” he said.

“You still got a lot of money. You don’t have a billion dollars (like Floyd Mayweather), but you got something your kids and grandkids could remember.

“It’s a legacy, something that lives on forever,” he added.

McGirt was echoing the sentiments made by fellow Hall of Famer Hopkins in an interview with The Ring last month.

“I’d rather have Manny Pacquiao’s legacy than Floyd Mayweather’s,” Hopkins said.

“Manny fought everybody. Floyd fought guys (on his own terms).

“Also, I don’t think Floyd gave two you-know-whats about how people feel whether he fought the best guys or not.

“It was strictly business for Floyd.”

Meanwhile, British heavyweight Dillian Whyte is in the same camp, accusing the 43-year-old American of cherry-picking his opponents before his final professional fight against UFC star Conor McGregor three years ago.

“A lot of guys cherry-pick, like Floyd Mayweather with Conor McGregor. We all knew Floyd was going to beat McGregor,” Whyte told Sirius XM.

“Anyone with any sense knows in a boxing match Floyd’s going to beat him because Conor ain’t got the skill.”

