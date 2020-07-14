TwitterFacebook

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

14 July 2020
Liam Williams
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Middleweight contender Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions.

The 28-year-old Welshman dropped a pair of competitive fights to Liam Smith in 2017 but has bounced back with six consecutive knockout wins to establish himself as the mandatory contender to undefeated WBO champion Demetrius Andrade 29-0 (18).

“I am happy to have mapped out my future and my entire focus is on getting my world title shot and winning it,” said Williams, who is awaiting news of a soon-to-be scheduled purse bid for his challenge to Andrade.

“I am so looking forward to the fight being made and becoming world champion. That is all that matters to me right now.

“We have been good for each other. Frank has delivered the fights to take me to mandatory position and I have done my side by winning them in the way I have. Nobody could ever say there has been any sort of failing on either side.

“It has all been good, I am happy and looking forward to moving forward.”

Warren added: “I am delighted Liam has committed to us for the long-term and I am convinced we will soon have a world middleweight champion on our books.

“We have provided the opportunities for him since he moved up to 160lbs and he has taken them and furthered his career in a way few would have imagined. He has taken the division by storm.

“He is fast becoming a bonafide star at the weight with his style of fighting and the way he goes about his business.

“Hopefully we will have his world title shot nailed down as soon as possible and I am sure it will be the first of many big world title nights for Liam moving forward.”

