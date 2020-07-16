Brace yourself for Drive-In Fight Night!!

Tracey lives in England, UK. She travels to the big fight nights in Las Vegas and has been attending Floyd Mayweather fights for the best part of 20 years – that’s a lot of air miles. She watches boxing from the United States live and she follows the UK Scene.

We’ve heard about the drive-in movies and drive-in theatre during these strange times now we’ve seen drive-in boxing.

The drive-in fight night took place last Saturday in a car park in Dusseldorf, Germany.

German boxing promoters Universum and sports management company Legacy worked together to stage the drive-in fight night ensuring all the Covid-19 restrictions were adhered to.

Fight fans were able to pay to attend in their vehicles and park up and watch the action from ringside.

A nine fight card took place and was headlined by Ahmed El Mousaoui’s win over Sergej Wotschel.

A ring announcer was present announcing the fights and fight fans honked their horns to support their favourite boxers as they were introduced before the bouts. The event was also streamed live online.

We’ve seen in most countries promoters are now beginning to try and get back underway with the boxing behind closed doors in arenas and of course Eddie Hearn for Matchroom has his “Fight Camp” coming up in August, a four week fight special being held in the back garden of Matchroom Head Quarters but this was pretty impressive, the Dusseldorf car park boxing drive-in.

How cool was that. Well done for pulling it off.

