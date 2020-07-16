Johnny Tapia Saga Told on Al Bernstein Unplugged

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Teresa Tapia, wife of the late boxing legend Johnny Tapia, relates great stories about Johnny on the current episode of Al Bernstein Unplugged. She co-authored the book “Ghosts of Johnny Tapia” with Paul Zanon, who also appears as a guest. The show can be seen on Youtube and heard on Apple, Google, Spotify, IHeart and many other podcast platforms.

Among the stories she relates is the soap opera like details leading up to Johnny’s fight with Albuquerque rival Danny Romero. She said, “We were three weeks from the fight and Johnny had just fired his trainer, had no training camp set up and he was in jail. Johnny told Bruce Trampler of Top Rank (Tapia’s promoter) ‘I got this, I got this. I’m not gonna lose. If I lose this fight I’ll kill myself.’ The problem is with Johnny that was quite possible.” The book “The Ghost of Johnny Tapia” is published by Hamilcar Publications.

Future guests for Al Bernstein Unplugged include former Light Heavyweight World Champion Antonio Tarver and boxing announcer Dave Bontempo. Trip Mitchell serves as Al’s co-host on the show, which is produced by Lets Do Something Productions.

