TwitterFacebook

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

16 July 2020
garcia thurman
Danny Garcia gave Keith Thurman all he could handle last time out.
Write For Us
Anthony Cocks

Australian-based boxing journalist Anthony Cocks has been covering the sport for over 15 years for various print and online publications. He refuses to believe that Roberto Duran ever lost to Tommy Hearns and says that Jeff Fenech would destroy Chuck Norris, Bruce Lee and Muhammad Ali on the same night.

Follow Anthony Cocks on: Twitter | Facebook
KO Boxing Forum

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him.

Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated record of 50-0 (27) three years ago.

The 31-year-old Thurman 29-1 (22) from Clearwater, Florida has had his career cruelled by injuries in recent years after defeating five future or former world champions since 2014.

See Also

In his last outing Thurman lost a split decision victory to sure-fire future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in what was just his second fight in 28 months.

Thurman was a longtime mandatory contender to Mayweather Jr and says it was a fight he would loved to have happened.

“If he wanted a real fight, he would have seen me years ago,” Thurman told TMZ Sports. “You never wanted to fight me.

“I was right there right underneath you for years. I was the number one of the WBA.

“Then they made you super champion so that our names didn’t have to be in the same sentence together.”

But Mayweather Jr’s advisor Ellerbe has turned the torch back on Thurman.

“Floyd wasn’t fighting number one contenders for no damn belts that sounds silly at his level lol,” Ellerbe said.

“To be honest my man, Floyd ain’t even know who the fuck Keith Thurman was. Floyd was on an entirely different level!

“I don’t hate him or dislike him, nothing but respect but that was a dumbass comment regarding Floyd!”

Thurman insists he’s still a player at 147-pounds despite the close loss to Pacquiao.

“There’s still an opportunity [for more world titles], there really is,” Thurman told the AK and Barak Show.

“I don’t know how many people see it, want to acknowledge it. But like I said, I had an 0, I wasn’t afraid to let it go. If you can beat me, beat me.

“Now that happened [the Pacquiao loss]. That’s in the past. But I’m still Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. I’m still one of the baddest people at 147.”

Read more articles about: , ,
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19 for a second time

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19…

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26 in Townsville

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26…

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year on

Keith Thurman reflects on loss to Manny Pacquiao one year…

TOP STORIES

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him. Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated …

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will defend his world title against Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) later this year. The 34-year-old southpaw from Cincinnati was s…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Middleweight contender Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. The 28-year-old Welshman dropped a pair of competitive fights to Liam Smith in 2017 but has…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) may never get another chance to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36), according to Bernard Hopkins. The 30-year-old British southpaw was expected to face Alvarez on …

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Buddy McGirt has joined Bernard Hopkins in saying he would prefer to have the legacy of Manny Pacquiao over Floyd Mayweather Jr despite the undefeated American defeating the Filipino superstar on points in Las Vegas five years ago. Leading trainer…

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19…

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19 for a second time

WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will no longer make the second defence of his title against Jonathan ‘Polvo’ Oquendo 31-6 (19) at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada after testing positive for COVID-19 for the seco…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US