Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him.

Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated record of 50-0 (27) three years ago.

The 31-year-old Thurman 29-1 (22) from Clearwater, Florida has had his career cruelled by injuries in recent years after defeating five future or former world champions since 2014.

In his last outing Thurman lost a split decision victory to sure-fire future Hall of Famer Manny Pacquiao in what was just his second fight in 28 months.

Thurman was a longtime mandatory contender to Mayweather Jr and says it was a fight he would loved to have happened.

“If he wanted a real fight, he would have seen me years ago,” Thurman told TMZ Sports. “You never wanted to fight me.

“I was right there right underneath you for years. I was the number one of the WBA.

“Then they made you super champion so that our names didn’t have to be in the same sentence together.”

But Mayweather Jr’s advisor Ellerbe has turned the torch back on Thurman.

“Floyd wasn’t fighting number one contenders for no damn belts that sounds silly at his level lol,” Ellerbe said.

“To be honest my man, Floyd ain’t even know who the fuck Keith Thurman was. Floyd was on an entirely different level!

“I don’t hate him or dislike him, nothing but respect but that was a dumbass comment regarding Floyd!”

Thurman insists he’s still a player at 147-pounds despite the close loss to Pacquiao.

“There’s still an opportunity [for more world titles], there really is,” Thurman told the AK and Barak Show.

“I don’t know how many people see it, want to acknowledge it. But like I said, I had an 0, I wasn’t afraid to let it go. If you can beat me, beat me.

“Now that happened [the Pacquiao loss]. That’s in the past. But I’m still Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman. I’m still one of the baddest people at 147.”

