TwitterFacebook

Liam Williams signs long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions

16 July 2020
Liam Williams
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Middleweight ‘Machine’ Liam Williams has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren and Queensberry Promotions.

Williams, 28, has bludgeoned his way into mandatory position for a shot at the world title held by Demetrius Andrade off the back of four blistering wins since stepping up to middleweight in December 2018 and becoming a two-weight British champion following a one-sided demolition of the previously unbeaten Mark Heffron.

He made a further defence three months later and landed a clinically executed knockout of Joe Mullender in the second round, before stopping the never before stopped tough campaigner Karim Achour in the summer of last year.

See Also

Williams rounded off 2019 by knocking the previously No.1 ranked Alantez Fox off his feet and his perch in the fifth round of a magnificent display of clinical brutality against the confident American, whose only loss prior to meeting the Welshman was on points to Andrade.

The Clydach Vale man (22-2-1) is now eagerly awaiting news of a soon-to-be scheduled purse bid for his challenge to Andrade and to discover whether the champion accepts his mandatory or vacates.

“I am happy to have mapped out my future and my entire focus is on getting my world title shot and winning it,” said Williams in reaction to his new deal.

“I am so looking forward to the fight being made and becoming world champion. That is all that matters to me right now.

“We have been good for each other. Frank has delivered the fights to take me to mandatory position and I have done my side by winning them in the way I have. Nobody could ever say there has been any sort of failing on either side.

“It has all been good, I am happy and looking forward to moving forward.”

Promoter Frank Warren added: “I am delighted Liam has committed to us for the long-term and I am convinced we will soon have a world middleweight champion on our books.

“We have provided the opportunities for him since he moved up to 160lbs and he has taken them and furthered his career in a way few would have imagined. He has taken the division by storm.

“He is fast becoming a bone-fide star at the weight with his style of fighting and the way he goes about his business.

“Hopefully we will have his world title shot nailed down as soon as possible and I am sure it will be the first of many big world title nights for Liam moving forward.”

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Michael Zerafa slams

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19 for a second time

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19…

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26 in Townsville

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26…

TOP STORIES

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Michael Zerafa slams

Middleweight contender Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa has slammed Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) for trading on his last name ahead of his clash with compatriot Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) next month. The Australian pair will meet over 10 rounds at Queensland Country…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him. Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated …

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will defend his world title against Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) later this year. The 34-year-old southpaw from Cincinnati was s…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Middleweight contender Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. The 28-year-old Welshman dropped a pair of competitive fights to Liam Smith in 2017 but has…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) may never get another chance to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36), according to Bernard Hopkins. The 30-year-old British southpaw was expected to face Alvarez on …

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Buddy McGirt has joined Bernard Hopkins in saying he would prefer to have the legacy of Manny Pacquiao over Floyd Mayweather Jr despite the undefeated American defeating the Filipino superstar on points in Las Vegas five years ago. Leading trainer…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US