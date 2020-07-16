Maxi Hughes: I could be the bigger man!

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

Yorkshire boxer Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) takes on world title challenger Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) in the main event of a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Hughes has spent the last few years campaigning at lightweight, while Carroll operates at super-featherweight. The fight between the two men takes place at 133lbs, slightly above the super-featherweight division, and Hughes feels that could potentially work in his favour.

Hughes said: “I’ve been training hard and got my nutrition sorted so it shouldn’t be a problem. Maybe I will be the bigger man on the night.

“I’m expecting a tough fight, I’ve seen a bit of Jono and I know his best asset is his engine. I will be prepared for all eventualities. I’ve had nearly 30 fights now and been in with some top operators, so that experience will stand me in good stead for this fight.

“The last few months have been very strange. On a positive note I had 11 weeks off and my wife and daughter were at home with me, so that time is priceless. The only negative was not being able to see our parents and friends or go to visit places.

“I kept up training, and actually got some personal bests on my runs. I bought a 10 meter climbing rope to use, and I have big trees in my garden so was able to use that for training and did my ground work in the garden.

“I did miss working with the lads in the gym, but now I’m very excited to be back this soon in a big fight after the pandemic. MTK Global do a great job on the shows so I know this will be a great promotion to fight on.”

Carroll vs. Hughes is part of a huge show on August 11, which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

