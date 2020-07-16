TwitterFacebook

Maxi Hughes: I could be the bigger man!

16 July 2020
mtk Global Logo
Write For Us
Press Release

The article that you're about to read is an official announcement issued to Ring News 24 to publish as a press release.

KO Boxing Forum

Yorkshire boxer Hughes (20-5-2, 4 KOs) takes on world title challenger Carroll (18-1-1, 4 KOs) in the main event of a massive #MTKFightNight at the LS-Live in Wakefield on August 11, live in the US on ESPN+ in association with Top Rank and worldwide on IFL TV.

Hughes has spent the last few years campaigning at lightweight, while Carroll operates at super-featherweight. The fight between the two men takes place at 133lbs, slightly above the super-featherweight division, and Hughes feels that could potentially work in his favour.

Hughes said: “I’ve been training hard and got my nutrition sorted so it shouldn’t be a problem. Maybe I will be the bigger man on the night.

See Also

“I’m expecting a tough fight, I’ve seen a bit of Jono and I know his best asset is his engine. I will be prepared for all eventualities. I’ve had nearly 30 fights now and been in with some top operators, so that experience will stand me in good stead for this fight.

“The last few months have been very strange. On a positive note I had 11 weeks off and my wife and daughter were at home with me, so that time is priceless. The only negative was not being able to see our parents and friends or go to visit places.

“I kept up training, and actually got some personal bests on my runs. I bought a 10 meter climbing rope to use, and I have big trees in my garden so was able to use that for training and did my ground work in the garden.

“I did miss working with the lads in the gym, but now I’m very excited to be back this soon in a big fight after the pandemic. MTK Global do a great job on the shows so I know this will be a great promotion to fight on.”

Carroll vs. Hughes is part of a huge show on August 11, which also features Sean McComb taking on Siar Ozgul, Craig MacIntyre going up against Darren Surtees, Sahir Iqbal and Maredudd Thomas clashing for the WBC Youth title, and Pierce O’Leary facing Harry Limburn.

It kicks off a brilliant run of #MTKFightNight events throughout the summer, with the likes of Lewis Crocker, Lee McGregor, Gary Cully, Akeem Ennis Brown, Dan Azeez and more all in action over the coming months.

Aged 15-19 and want to enter the world of boxing as a fighter, coach, referee, cutsperson, promoter, event coordinator, journalist and everything in between? Sign up for the #MTKAcademy now: www.academyse.co.uk/mtkacademy

Stay up to date at mtkglobal.com and on social media @mtkglobal

Read more articles about:
red-speech-300×267

Click Here, If you wish to add a COMMENT to the above article or any of the Ringnews24 boxing articles.

FITE – BOXING TV FIXTURES

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE…

Michael Zerafa slams

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19 for a second time

Jamel Herring title defence cancelled after testing positive to COVID-19…

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than just a left hook

Alexander Povetkin says there’s more to winning a fight than…

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26 in Townsville

Jeff Horn vs Tim Tszyu back on for August 26…

TOP STORIES

Michael Zerafa slams "boring" Tim Tszyu ahead of Jeff Horn…

Michael Zerafa slams

Middleweight contender Michael ‘Pretty Boy’ Zerafa has slammed Tim Tszyu 15-0 (11) for trading on his last name ahead of his clash with compatriot Jeff Horn 20-2-1 (13) next month. The Australian pair will meet over 10 rounds at Queensland Country…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather…

Leonard Ellerbe hits back at Keith Thurman over Floyd Mayweather Jr comments

Leonard Ellerbe has lashed out at Keith ‘One Time’ Thurman after the former WBA welterweight champion criticised Floyd Mayweather Jr for ducking him. Mayweather Jr, who won world titles in five different weight classes, retired with an undefeated …

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this…

Jamel Herring on target for Carl Frampton clash later this year

Top Rank boss Bob Arum has indicated that WBO super featherweight champion Jamel ‘Semper Fi’ Herring 21-2 (10) will defend his world title against Carl ‘The Jackal’ Frampton 27-2 (15) later this year. The 34-year-old southpaw from Cincinnati was s…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank…

Liam Williams gunning for Demetrius Andrade after re-signing with Frank Warren

Middleweight contender Liam ‘The Machine’ Williams 22-2-1 (17) has signed a new long-term promotional agreement with Frank Warren’s Queensberry Promotions. The 28-year-old Welshman dropped a pair of competitive fights to Liam Smith in 2017 but has…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says…

Billy Joe Saunders missed the boat against Canelo Alvarez, says Bernard Hopkins

WBO super middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders 29-0 (14) may never get another chance to fight Mexican superstar Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez 53-1-2 (36), according to Bernard Hopkins. The 30-year-old British southpaw was expected to face Alvarez on …

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr,…

Manny Pacquiao had the superior career to Floyd Mayweather Jr, says Buddy McGirt

Buddy McGirt has joined Bernard Hopkins in saying he would prefer to have the legacy of Manny Pacquiao over Floyd Mayweather Jr despite the undefeated American defeating the Filipino superstar on points in Las Vegas five years ago. Leading trainer…

Welcome

Welcome to Ringnews24; read the latest boxing news from around the world.

The site is run by boxing fans James Tonks and Lee Daley.

If you have any questions or suggestions, feel free toEmail Us

Write for Ringnews24

KO BOXING FORUM

CONNECT WITH US